Class 12 board exams twice a year: CBSE's new pattern likely from June 2026

In a move that is aimed at reducing academic pressure on the students, the second annual Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exam for standard 12 students may be implemented from June 2026, The Indian Express reported on Wednesday.

The move to conduct exams twice a year is meant to hand more opportunities to the students.

At present, the CBSE conducts the Class 12 board exams between February-March, with an additional option for the students to appear in a ‘supplementary’ exam in any one of the subjects to better their score.

The supplementary exams are held once the results are declared in May. For the new exam structure, the education ministry has asked the board to prepare a proposal that is expected to be rolled out in 2026.

Implementation of New Education Policy

In February, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the students will be able to appear twice for Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations from the academic session 2025-26.

This move is part of the implementation of the new National Education Policy, 2020. The policy aims to revamp the education system in India to align it with the goals of the 21st century.

On its execution, the Centre has maintained that while the previous policies focussed on access and equity in education, the new policy will be structured to reach the creative potential of the students.

The decision to conduct exams twice a year was announced by the ministry in 2023 under the label of ‘New Curriculum Framework (NCF)’. The revised structure will allow students to retain the best mark scored.

These educational reforms aim to propel India towards becoming ‘Viksit Bharat’ (developed nation) by 2047, a target set by the Centre to mark 100 years of independence.

Notably, in the Interim Budget presented in February, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman allocated Rs 73,498 crore for the education sector in financial year 2024-25, the highest ever in history.