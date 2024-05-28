AP EAMCET 2024: Rank card link to be out soon at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) result 2024 will be announced soon. According to media reports, the scorecards are expected to be declared today, May 28. Applicants who appeared in the AP EAMCET (also called EAPCET) exams can take a look at the results via the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The examination occurred on May 16 and 17 in two shifts. It was held by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

The authorities announced the answer keys for the engineering, pharmacy, and agriculture tests last week and the last date to raise objections was May 26.

AP EAMCET 2024: Marking scheme

The AP EAMCET 2024 included 80 questions with one mark each. The marks are considered into the proportion of 3:1.

To pass the AP EAMCET 2024 examination, applicants need to get somewhere around 25% (40 marks) marks. There are no minimum passing scores for students with Timetable Tribe (ST) and Schedule Caste (SC) categories.

AP EAMCET (or EAPCET) Results 2024: How to Check?

Step 1 – Go to the official website for the AP EAPCET results at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Search and press the “AP EAPCET Results 2024” link from the home page.

Step 3: You’ll be provided access to a new login portal. Enter the appropriate fields with your registration number, hall ticket number, and birth date.

Step 4 – After filling the needed information, press the submit button.

Step 5: A screen showcasing the AP EAPCET Results 2024 will appear.

What is the importance of the AP EAMCET examination?

The AP EAMCET results are especially significant because they directly influence students' possibilities of getting into top universities and courses. High rankings give better chances to students to seek after their ideal fields of study.

On the other hand, lower rankings could restrict their options, making it critical for students to perform well in this test.

What is the post-result process and counselling of the AP EAMCET examination?

When the results are declared, the AP EAMCET 2024 rank cards will be made accessible on the official portal. Following the arrival of results, the counselling system will start. Students should enroll to register to get their seats in different colleges. This cycle is vital for settling admissions in light of the ranks accomplished in the examination.