NEET 2024: NTA to release results on June 14 at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET-UG

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is planning to announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024 results on June 14. The result date was recently referenced on the exam schedule provided on the official website. The NTA will also disclose the cut-off marks with the results.

Students must keep their NEET admit card available while looking at their results. To confirm the scores, the unique ID numbers listed on the admit card will need the roll number.

NEET 2024: Important Insights

The NEET UG 2024 was conducted on May 5 and was taken for more than 24 lakh candidates. Its answer key was given on May 29, and medical candidates were permitted until May 31 to raise objections with the provisional NEET UG answer key.

The general category's NEET UG cutoff percentage was 40 for OBC, SC, and ST applicants and 50 for MBBS and BDS students in the previous year.

Students can compare their scorecards with their admit cards to make sure that details, for example, the exam centre and different details are valid. The NTA's official site at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET-UG will have the results link, whenever the results are declared.

NEET UG 2024: Re- evaluation of Answer Sheets

There is no provision for rechecking/re-evaluation of the NEET answer sheets, states NTA. This is due to the fact that the OMRs are machine gradable and are being assessed through particular software, and therefore, impartial.

NEET UG results 2024: What's Next?

Those who pass the NEET will be able to apply for undergraduate nursing and Ayush courses as well as medical and dental courses. Separate counselling sessions will be provided for Ayush courses.

NEET UG 2024 Results: How to Check Online

Step 1: Visit the official website for NTA NEET UG 2024 results at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET-UG.

Step 2: Search the option that mentions, “Declaration of NEET UG 2024 results” and open the link.

Step 3: Press on the candidate login window.

Step 4: Provide the needed details, including registration number, date of birth, and security pin.

Step 5: Press on the “Submit” button.

Step 6: The NEET UG results 2024 will be showcased on the screen.

Step 7: Download the NEET UG 2024 results and keep them for later.

NEET UG 2024 Results: Things to Check on Scorecard

1. Personal details, including the candidate’s name and the names of their guardians.

2. Exam centre name

3. Exam date and venue.

4. Correct spelling of all details.

5. Calculation of marks.

6. Roll number.

7. Spelling of the student’s name.

8. Verification of correct answers.

9. Test booklet code and number.

10. Father and Mother’s name.

NEET UG 2024 Results: Marking Scheme

According to the NEET UG, for each right answer, the students will be granted 4 marks and for each wrong attempt, 1 mark will be deducted. No marks will be given or deducted if the question is skipped. For attempts with over one answer, 1 mark will be deducted.

NEET UG 2024 Results: Courses offered

– Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS),

– Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS),

– Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS),

– Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS),

– Bachelor of Unani Medicine & Surgery (BUMS),

– Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS), and Nursing.