Bihar Board 10th Scrutiny Form 2024 releasing today, here's how to apply

The Bihar School Education Board announces the start of the scrutiny application process for Class 10 results 2024. The process will begin from today, April 3, 2024. Students who are not satisfied with their BSEB matric results 2024 can submit the BSEB 10th Scrutiny Form 2024 through the board's official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com.

The scrutiny form will be available online from April 3 to April 9, 2024, with a prescribed fee of Rs 120 per subject.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Bihar board recently released the Class 10th board results for 16,64,252 students. The overall pass percentage in the examination was 82.91 per cent which is 1.83 per cent higher than the previous year.

Students who were expecting better results and are not satisfied with their results can submit the scrutiny form which will be available from April 3 to 9, by paying a fee of Rs 120 per subject.

The scrutiny will address problems such as unmarked page numbers, unevaluated questions or sections, and errors in total marks that might lead to mark adjustment.

However, if any student is failing in up to two subjects, they should also apply for the Bihar Board 10th compartmental exam along with the scrutiny form. In case the marks of failed students increase in scrutiny, they will qualify for the examination without the need for compartment results, the board clarified.

How to apply for the BSEB Bihar Board 10th Scrutiny 2024 form?

Here are the simple steps to apply for the BSEB Bihar Board 10th Scrutiny Form: