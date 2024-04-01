JEE Main Admit Card 2024 is out for paper 1 exams, here's how to download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main Admit Card 2024. The testing agency has released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) admit card for April 4, 5 and 6 exam dates. Candidates who are expected to appear for the JEE Main 2024 exam can check and download their JEE Main Admit Card from the official website, i.e., jeemain.nta.ac.in.

NTA currently releases the JEE Main admit card for the paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) exams, scheduled for 4, 5, and 6, April 2024.

According to the National Testing Agency, the candidates who are appearing for the session 2 exams on 4, 5 and 6 April 2024, are required to download their JEE Main Admit Card 2024 from the official website, https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/ w.e.f. 31 March 2024, using Application Number and Date of Birth. Students are advised to go through the instructions contained and the information bulletin as well.

While downloading the JEE Main admit card 2024, candidates should ensure that the barcode is available on the admit card.

The NTA will conduct the JEE Main 2024 session 2 exams at various centres based in 319 different cities in the country and 22 cities outside the country.

JEE Main Session 2 exam schedule

The JEE Main Session 2 examination will take place between April 2 to April 12. The paper 1 (B.E/B.Tech) examination will take place in two shifts; 9 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 6 pm. However, the Paper 2 will be held in a single shift, from 9 am to 12.30 pm.

Paper 1 will be conducted on 4, 5, 6, 8, and 9 April, while Paper 2 contains Paper 2A (B. Arch), Paper 2B (B.Planning) and Paper 2A & 2B (B.Arch & B. Planning both) will be conducted on April 12, 2024.

How to download the JEE Main Admit Card 2024?

Here are the simple steps to download JEE Main Admit Card 2024:

First visit the official website, i.e., jeemain.nta.ac.in.

On the home page check for the ‘Session 2 admit card’ link and click on it.

For login purposes, enter your Application Number and date of Birth, then select the course and enter the security pin.

JEE Main Admit Card 2024 will appear on your website, you can download and take printouts for future reference.

The NTA has earlier released the exam city slip on the official website on March 27. The city slip has mentioned the names of cities where exam centres are located and JEE Main admit card 2024 will have the date and timing of the examination along with reporting time and other guidelines.