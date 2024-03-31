Home / Education / News / Bihar Board class 10 results declared; overall pass percentage at 82.91

Bihar Board class 10 results declared; overall pass percentage at 82.91

Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2024 | 9:37 PM IST
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Sunday announced the class 10 results, with the overall pass percentage being 82.91.

The pass percentage for boys was 84.45, while it was 81.4 for girls.

"This year, a total of 16,64,252 candidates appeared for the examination, of which 8,58,785 were girls and 8,05,467 were boys. A total of 13,79,842 candidates, including 6,99,549 girls and 6,80,293 boys, passed the examination," BSEB chairman Anand Kishore said.

The overall pass percentage was 81.04 last year, he added.

A total of 4,52,302 students passed with first division while 5,24,965 students secured second division and 3,80,732 got third division, he added.

The topper of class 10 is Shivankar Kumar of Zilla School in Purnea district. Kumar got 97.80 per cent.

Adarsh Kumar of Samastipur scored 488 marks and secured the second position in the state.

There are four candidates in the third position: Aditya Kumar, Suman Kumar Purve, Palak Kumari, Sajiya Perween, with all of them scoring 486 marks, he said.

The BSEB class 10 examination was conducted from February 15 to February 23 across the state at various centres.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar congratulated all successful students for their results.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), "In his congratulatory message for the students, the CM has wished them a bright future. The CM also appreciated BSEB officials for declaring class 10 results in a very short span of time."

He also expressed his happiness over the performance of girl students and said this would instill self-confidence among them, it added.

Topics :Biharboard examseducation

First Published: Mar 31 2024 | 9:37 PM IST

