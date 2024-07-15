Bihar Police Constable Exam 2024: Admit card released at csbc.bih.nic.in

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Bihar Police Constable Exam Dates 2024 are out for 21,391 vacancies. Written exam to be held on 7th, 11th, 18th, 21st, 25th, and 28th August 2024. Download Admit cards at the board's website

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 4:03 PM IST
The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) released the admit cards for the Bihar Police Constable recruitment exam 2024 (ad number 01/2023). Applicants who have applied for the test can download their admit cards from the board's website at csbc.bih.nic.in. 
According to the timetable, Bihar Police Constable recruitment test will be conducted in 38 districts across the state on 7, 11, 18, 21, 25 and 28 August. Applicants will find their roll numbers, exam centre name and address, and other significant test day rules on the admit cards. In the meantime, the board likewise issued the city exam slip on its official website.

Bihar Police Constable 2024: Essential information

The recruitment exam of Constables in Bihar Police was delayed to October, 2023 earlier. It was planned for 1, 7 and 15 October, however, after the 1 October test was held, the board gave a public notification saying the October 1 test (both shifts) had been dropped. 
7 and 15 October exams were also indefinitely postponed with the board saying new dates will be released later. The candidates will be permitted to enter the exam hall from 10:30 a.m. onwards (90 minutes before the beginning time). Likewise, it is required to bring a printout of the admit card alongside a substantial photo ID.

Bihar Police Constable 2024: Steps to download admit card

    • Go to the official website csbc.bih.nic.in
    • On the homepage, press on the Bihar Police Constable admit card link      
    • Key in your login details and send       
    • View and download the admit card      
    • Take a printout for future use. 

Bihar Police Constable 2024: Selection procedure 

The selection method will include a qualifying Written test and a Physical eligibility test (PET). Candidates need to score at least 30 marks to pass through the written exam. The final selection will be based on the applicant's performance in the PET, but one should pass the written exams to meet all requirements for the Physical Test.
First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 4:03 PM IST

