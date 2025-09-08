Bihar STET 2025 registration Date: The online application process for the School Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 has been launched today by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) starting today. Those who fit the requirements can apply by going to secondary.biharboardonline.com, the official website.

The Bihar STET 2025 test notification, which will include the exam date, application requirements, eligibility, exam costs, and other pertinent information, is anticipated to be released today, September 8. The Bihar STET exam will take place in October 2025 and the results will be made public in the first week of November 2025.

Bihar STET 2025: Important dates

• Bihar STET Commencement of application: September 8, 2025

• Bihar STET Application deadline: September 16, 2025

•Bihar STET Examination Dates (CBT): October 4 – October 25, 2025

• Bihar STET Result announcement: November 1, 2025.

How to apply for Bihar STET 2025 exams?

Step 1: Go to the official BSEB website, i.e. secondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Press on the link given om homepage for Bihar STET 2025

Step 3: Login or sign up by keying in the essential credentials.

Step 4: Once logged in, you will be able to witness the link for the online application form.

Step 5: Enter all the required details like personal details and educational qualifications. Then, upload the documents and images, if needed.

Step 6: Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Step 7: Download the final page for later reference.

Bihar STET 2025: Exam pattern

1. Paper 1: For Secondary School Teachers (Classes 9 & 10)

2. Paper 2: For Higher Secondary School Teachers (Classes 11 & 12)

• Total Questions: 150 MCQs

100 subject-specific questions

50 questions on teaching art and general aptitude

• Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes

• Bihar STET 2025: Marking Scheme

1 mark for each correct answer and No negative marking.

Bihar STET 2025: Minimum Qualifying Marks

• General category: 50%

• BC category: 45.5%

• EBC category: 42.5%

• SC, ST, Female, and PwD candidates: 40%.

About Bihar STET Exam

The Bihar STET is an eligibility test used to assess candidates for positions as physical education instructors, higher secondary teachers, and secondary level teachers. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) administers this state-level test.

In order to register for the BPSC TRE-4, the fourth stage of teacher recruitment, scheduled for December 2025, candidates who pass the STET 2025 exam are given a certificate of lifetime validity.