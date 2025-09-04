Home / Education / News / Teachers' Day 2025 speech ideas: How to draft a good speech for the day?

Teachers' Day 2025 speech ideas: How to draft a good speech for the day?

Celebrate Teachers' Day 2025 with an effective speech that honours the teachers shaping India's future. Discover how to create your emotions with meaningful appreciation on Sept 5

Sonika Nitin Nimje
Sep 04 2025
Speech on Teachers day: One of the most celebrated occasions in all Indian schools and colleges is Teachers' Day. Celebrated on September 5th to commemorate Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's birth anniversary, the day honours the commitment, direction, and morals that teachers instil in their students. Principals and students gather around this time to show appreciation for the teaching community.
 
The day is devoted to honouring teachers who guide, inspire, and shape young minds. Across schools and colleges, students mark the occasion with speeches, cultural programmes, and special activities to express their respect.
 
If you’re a student preparing for Teachers’ Day 2025, here are five short and simple speech ideas in English. Each speech is easy to learn, remember, and deliver with confidence. 

Best 5 speech ideas on Teachers’ Day 2025

On the importance of teachers  
Greetings to all. I want to express my gratitude to all of my teachers for mentoring us on this Teacher's Day. A teacher illuminates the correct way in life, much like a lamp. We cannot acquire information, discipline, or ideals without teachers. I consider myself fortunate to have such amazing professors in my life. To everyone, a happy Teacher's Day!
 
For Dr. Radhakrishnan
 
Greetings, respected teachers and my close friends. On September 5, we gather to celebrate Teachers’ Day and the birthday of renowned educator and philosopher Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. 
 
Teachers, in his opinion, are the real builders of the country. I would like to express my gratitude to all of my instructors on this day for assisting us in becoming decent people. Cheers to Teacher's Day!
 
On Gratitude 
Greetings to all. I would like to express my appreciation to my teachers on this Teacher's Day. You teach us discipline, kindness, and honesty in addition to academic subjects. 
Every day, you put forth a lot of effort for us. Even though we could forget a lot of things in life, we will always remember the lessons you taught us. Happy Teacher's Day and thanks again!
 
On the Teacher's role in society 
 
Teachers are valued teachers and close friends who are vital to society. Children who grow up to become physicians, engineers, leaders, and many other professions are influenced by them. 
 
The true creators of nations are teachers. I want to thank all of the teachers today for their commitment and diligence. Happy Teacher's Day to all of you!
 
For lower classes (Simple and easy) 
 
Greetings to all. It is Teachers’ Day today. We think of teachers as our second parents. They provide education, discipline, and politeness to us. I adore my professors and am grateful for their unwavering support. 
 
Cheers to Teachers’ Day! A reminder of the value of teachers in our lives is provided by Teachers Day. Students of all classes can use these brief speeches to show their appreciation and respect. The best way to make each teacher's day memorable is to speak from the heart. 
 

Teachers, Teacher's day

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

