The Ministry of Education unveiled the NIRF 2025 rankings, with IIT Madras retaining the top spot in the overall category, as Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan released the 10th edition

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 1:39 PM IST
NIRF Rankings 2025 Out: The Ministry of Education today unveiled the NIRF 2025 rankings for engineering institutions, celebrating the 10th year of the prestigious exercise. IIT Madras once again secured the top spot, reaffirming its dominance in the engineering category, while IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay followed in second and third place, respectively.
 
IIT Hyderabad secured the seventh rank, edging past IIT Guwahati at eighth. NIT Tiruchirappalli emerged as the only NIT in the top 10 at ninth place, while IIT (BHU) Varanasi closed the list at tenth.
 
Launched in 2015, National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings are determined using key parameters such as teaching, learning, and resources; research and professional practice; graduation outcomes; outreach and inclusivity; and overall perception. In the engineering category, special emphasis is placed on research output, employability, and global collaborations.
 
In the universities category, IISc Bengaluru retained the top position, with Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) ranked second. The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) followed at third, while Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) secured the fourth spot. 

NIRF Rankings 2025: List of top Engineering, MBA, Medical, University and Collage of India

   
NIRF Rankings 2025: List Top MBA Collage of India
 
IIM Kozhikode
IIT Delhi
IIM Lucknow
IIM Mumbai
IIM Calcutta
IIM Ahmedabad
IIM Bangalore
IIM Indore
XLRI Jamshedpur
Management Development Institute, Gurugram.
 
NIRF Ranking 2025: List Top IIT Collage of India 
 
IIT Madras
IIT Delhi
IIT Bombay
IIT Kanpur
IIT Kharagpur
IIT Roorkee
IIT Hyderabad
IIT Guwahati
National Institute of Technology Tiruchirapally
IIT Banaras Hindu University.
 
NIRF Rankings 2025:  List Top Medical Collage of India 
 
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi (Rank 1), 
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh (Rank 2)
Christian Medical College, Vellore (Rank 3). 
 
NIRF Rankings 2025: Dental
 
Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai (Rank 1) 
Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal (Rank 2).
 
NIRF Rankings 2025: Research
 
Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru (Rank 1), 
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras (Rank 2), 
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi (Rank 3).
 
NIRF Rankings 2025: Law 
 
National Law School of India University, Bengaluru.
 
NIRF Rankings 2025: Architecture 
 
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee.
 
In the college category of the NIRF 2025 rankings, Delhi institutions once again dominated the list. Hindu College secured the top spot, followed by Miranda House, Hans Raj College, and Kirori Mal College. St. Stephen’s College also featured prominently among the top-ranked colleges in the country.

Significance of NIRF Rankings

In India, the NIRF rankings are now the standard for academic excellence and institutional performance, assisting stakeholders, legislators, and students in making wise choices. The sustained excellence of IIT Madras demonstrates its dedication to research, innovation, and high-quality instruction. 
 
In order to offer a clear and thorough framework for assessing higher education institutions nationwide, the Ministry of Human Resource Development (now the Ministry of Education) originally introduced the NIRF in 2015.
 

 

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

