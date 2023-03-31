BSEB 10th Result 2023 date, time announced: Here's how to check, download

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to announce Class 10th or metric results today, i.e., March 31 at 1:15 p.m. BSES from its official Twitter handle announced that the Bihar Matric result 2023 will be released today at 1:15 p.m., candidates can check the result from the official website http://biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in/.
Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekar Yadav and BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore will release the BSEB class 10th result. Around 1.6 million students are waiting for the result.
BSEB announced the result date and time BSEB announced that it will declare class 10th or Metric results today at 1:15 p.m. BSEB conducted the Bihar Matric Examination on February 14. Students need to secure at least 33 per cent marks to pass the examination. The Bihar education minister will also announce the names of the toppers and BSEB supplementary exam dates.
All students should be prepared with their examination roll numbers and roll codes, as once the results are declared, they can check the results from the official website http://biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in/.
How to check the BSEB exam result 2023? Here are the simple ways to check your BSEB exam 2023 result:
Step 1: First, visit the official website of http://biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in/ or results.biharboardonline.com. Step 2: Find and open the Metric result link.
Step 3: Enter the roll code and roll number to check your class 10th result.
Step 4: Once you enter your details, a new page displays on your screen sharing your class 10th result.
Step 5: You can check and download your exams for future reference.
How to check BSEB class 10th 2023 results via SMS? The other way to check BSEB class 10th 2023 results is via SMS. Here are the steps to check your Matric result through SMS:
Step 1: Open your mobile SMS application
Step 2: Type BIHAR10 (Space) "Roll number"
Step 3: Send the message to 56263
Step 4: Bihar Board will share the Class 10th/Metric 2023 result on the same number
Step 5: You can check and download BSEB class 10th 2023 results for future reference.
BSEB announced that it will declare class 10th or Metric results today at 1:15 p.m. BSEB conducted the Bihar Matric Examination on February 14. Students need to secure at least 33 per cent marks to pass the examination. The Bihar education minister will also announce the names of the toppers and BSEB supplementary exam dates.
All students should be prepared with their examination roll numbers and roll codes, as once the results are declared, they can check the results from the official website http://biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in/.
Here are the simple ways to check your BSEB exam 2023 result:Step 2: Find and open the Metric result link.
Step 1: First, visit the official website of http://biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in/ or results.biharboardonline.com.
Step 1: First, visit the official website of http://biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in/ or results.biharboardonline.com.
Step 3: Enter the roll code and roll number to check your class 10th result.
Step 4: Once you enter your details, a new page displays on your screen sharing your class 10th result.
Step 5: You can check and download your exams for future reference.