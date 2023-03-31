BSEB 10th Result 2023 date, time announced: Here's how to check, download

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to announce Class 10th or metric results today, i.e., March 31 at 1:15 p.m. BSES from its official Twitter handle announced that the Bihar Matric result 2023 will be released today at 1:15 p.m., candidates can check the result from the official website http://biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in/.



Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekar Yadav and BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore will release the BSEB class 10th result. Around 1.6 million students are waiting for the result.

