CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 today at official website; how to check

The CBSE Class 10 second board result 2026 is anticipated to be released shortly on the board's official websites – cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. The online result is tentative. Students must pick up their marksheets from their respective schools.

CBSE 10th second board exam were May 15–21. The results of the CBSE second board exam will be announced in June 2026, the board declared in an official statement dated June 25, 2025. The dates for the 202610th second board exam were May 15–21. The results of the CBSE second board exam will be announced in June 2026, the board declared in an official statement dated June 25, 2025.

How to check CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026?

· Visit the board's website at cbseresults.nic.in

· Press the 'CBSE 10th second term result 2026' link

· Fill in required details · CBSE Class 10 result displays on screen Also Read: CBSE relaxes three-language policy, exempts current Class 10 students · Download and save it. CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026: Check via SMS? · Send an SMS to 7738299899 · Type in the format CBSE10 · Fill in your roll no, DOB, school number, centre number to get your provisional CBSE 10th result instantly on your phone. How to download CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 on DigiLocker? · Visit the DigiLocker portal or the App