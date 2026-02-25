CBSE board exams 2026: Class 10 Science paper starts, analysis coming soon

On February 25, at 10:30 am, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) began the Class 10 Science board exam 2026. It will end at 1:30 pm. For the first time, the CBSE Class 10 Science paper will be divided into three sections: biology, chemistry, and physics.

Students will get an extra 15 minutes to thoroughly read the CBSE Class 10 question paper. The paper design for the Class 10 science exams in 2026 has been modified by the board this year. On the CBSE website, cbse.gov.in, students can download their admit card.

This year, over 25 lakh students have applied for the Class 10 exam, out of which around 14 lakh are boys and 10.9 lakh are girls. The CBSE Class 10 Science examination will conclude at 1.30 pm today. Once the paper ends, students and parents can expect a detailed question paper analysis, expert review, answer key updates and reactions, along with the latest information on passing marks and official announcements from CBSE.