CBSE Class 12 supplementary practical exams from July 29; check guidelines

CBSE Class 12 compartment practical exams: The Central Board of Secondary Education ( The Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE ) has issued guidelines for schools holding the practical supplementary exams for Class 12th. As per the official notice, the supplementary practical exams for intermediate students will be held from July 29 to August 4, 2026.

The board has declared that the Class 12 practical exam will be held for all students who failed the main practical exam in any subject and for students who failed to secure passing marks in both the theory and practical exam of any subject.

CBSE Class 12 supplementary practical exams guidelines 2026

The guidelines are for students in the compartment group under Repeat Practical (RP) and Repeat Theory and Practical Both (RB). Only the practical exam will be taken by candidates in the RP category.

Their prior theory scores will be carried over. Both the theory and practical exams must be taken by those in the RB group. According to CBSE, private applicants will take the exams in their designated supplemental examination centres, while regular students will take the practical exams in their individual schools. The relevant regional office will set up an alternative location at a nearby school or exam facility if a centre does not have laboratory facilities for a specific subject. ALSO READ: Sitharaman defends govt on Neet row, says Congress 'exploiting issue' For all Class 12 practical exams, the board has directed its regional offices to designate outside examiners. Superintendents of schools and centres are only permitted to nominate internal examiners from among their teachers; they are not permitted to appoint external examiners on their own.