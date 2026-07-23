TN Supplementary Result 2026 out at dge.tn.gov.in; know how to download

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has released the Tamil Nadu Class 10 Supplementary Result 2026 on July 22, 2026.

Private candidates who took the exams must visit the official website to obtain their provisional marksheets. The TN HSC 12th supplementary exam took place between June 29 and July 7, 2026.

Students must go to the official website and log in with their roll number and birthdate in order to download the provisional marksheets. For future admission criteria, private applicants who took the exams need to have a copy of their provisional marksheets.

TN HSC 12th supplementary scorecard 2026: How to download?

Step 1: Visit the official website of DGE TN at tnresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Press on the TN Results link Step 3: Click on the Supplementary Exam - Result - Statement of Marks Download link Step 4: Log in with the roll number and date of birth Step 5: The online marksheet will be showcased on the screen Step 6: Download the marksheet for later reference. How to download the TN HSE +2 supplementary scorecard via the app? · Download the TN Board Result 2026 app from the Google Play Store · Press on the TN HSE +2 supplementary scorecard PDF link

· Use the application number and date of birth as the needed login credentials ALSO READ: Will set up fast-track court to punish culprits of Neet paper leak: PM Modi · Save the TN HSE +2 supplementary scorecard PDF and take a printout for later. How to download TN HSE +2 supplementary scorecard via DigiLocker? · Download the DigiLocker app from the Google Play Store · Press on the TN HSE +2 supplementary scorecard PDF link · Use the application number and date of birth as the required login credentials

· TN HSE +2, 12th scorecard PDF will be displayed on the screen for download · Save the TN HSE +2, 12th scorecard PDF and take a printout. Details mentioned on Tamil Nadu SSLC Supplementary Marksheet 2026 · Student's Name · Registration Number · Subject-wise Marks · Total Marks · Result Status ALSO READ: SBI PO Admit Card 2026 out at ibpsreg.ibps.in, exam on Aug 1; more details · Pass/Fail Status.