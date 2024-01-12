CBSE CTET 2024: Pre-admit card exam city slip expected soon at ctet.nic.in

On its official website at ctet.nic.in, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon publish the exam city slip for the January 2024 session of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). This year, the 18th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will be conducted on Sunday, January 21, 2024.



As per the previous year's pattern, the CTET test city slip is normally declared 20 days before the exams. The CTET Admit card will be announced two days before the initiation of the exams.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

CTET 2024 Exam City Slip: How to Download?

• Go to the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

• Look for the exam city slip download link on the homepage.

• Fill in the login details like application number and password/ date of birth.

• Your CBSE CTET Admit card 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

• Save and download a copy for later.

CTET 2024 Exam: Insights CTET 2024 test will be conducted in two shifts i.e. first shift from 9:30 am to 12 afternoon and the second shift from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.







ALSO READ: UGC NET December 2023 Result: NTA revised final result date, check details

The CTET 2024 pre-admit card will give information on the test city, permitting candidates to set up for travel and lodging. The CTET 2024 admit card will give the test details like date, time, location, and instructions for the day of the exam.

There are two papers to the CTET 2024 exam i.e. Paper 1 and Paper 2. The CTET Paper 1 is for teachers in Classes 1 to 5, while the CTET Paper 2 is for Classes 6 to 8.



There are five segments in CTET paper 1- Mathematics, Child Development and Pedagogy, Language-I, Language-II and Environmental Studies. CTET Paper 2 will have from Mathematics, Child Development and Pedagogy, Language-I, Language-II, and Science, and Social Studies or Social Sciences.