Home / Education / News / CBSE releases schedule for students to apply for re-valuation of marks

CBSE releases schedule for students to apply for re-valuation of marks

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released a notification for students who want revaluation or verification of marks. They can also get a photocopy of their answer sheet

CBSE releases schedule for students to apply for re-valuation
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 5:56 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the notification regarding the re-valuation or verification of marks after the release of class X and XII board exam results 2024. According to the notification, if any student is not satisfied with his marks, he can apply for verification, obtain a photocopy of his answer sheet and even request re-valuation. 

The board notification disclosed that dissatisfied students can apply for the verification of the exams from the fourth day after the declaration of the result to the 8th day.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Students are allowed five days for the verification of the marks. The scanned copy of the evaluated answer book will be available from the 19th day to the 20th day from the date of the result declaration. This facility will be available for two days.  

The revaluation of the answers will be available from the 24th day to the 25th day of the declaration of the result.

The board has also cleared in the official notification that students adhere to the specified timelines for these procedures. If any student submits late requests or offline submissions, they shall not be entertained due to examination safety protocols.


The CBSE board noted that all activities are time-bound and can only be availed only through online mode. No request after the last date and through offline mode will be accepted by the board as this breaches the safety protocol. CBSE informed the schedule in advance to parents, schools, and students, so that they can get such facilities as per instructions issued by the CBSE. 

According to the official website, the CBSE is likely to announce board exam results after May 20, 2024. The exams were held in February-March, 2024. The Class 10 board exams took place from February 15 to March 13, while the Class 12th exams were held from February 15 to April 2. Around 39 lakh students appeared for the CBSE board examination this year. 

Students can check their results at officials' websites, i.e.,  cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and cbse.gov.in.

Steps to check class 10th and 12th board result

Here are the simple steps to check the CBSE board results 2024 
  • Firstly, visit the official website, i.e., cbseresults.nic.in or results.cbse.nic.in
  • On the home page, check and click on CBSE Board Result 2024
  • Use your login credentials and enter your roll number or registration number
  • CBSE class 10th or 12th results will appear on your screen
  • You can also download your result and take a printout for future reference.

Also Read

CBSE Datesheet 2024: The Board announces class 10th, 12th exam dates

CBSE Board exam 2024: Board releases Class 10, 12 practical exam guidelines

CBSE revises date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams in 2024; check details

Bihar Board Exam Dates 2024: BSEB announces class 10, 12 exam dates

CBSE class 10th, 12th date sheet released, here's how to check and download

MBOSE 12th board result 2024: Here's how to check and download

IIT Madras raises Rs 513 cr in funding for FY24, says it's a record

SSLC Kerala Board 10th Result 2024: Scorecards to be released at 4 pm

WBCHSE HS 12th Result 2024 will release today, here's how to check

Out of syllabus: When vice chancellors get caught in a political tug-of-war

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Indian educationCBSE resulteducationCBSE board examsboard examinations

First Published: May 08 2024 | 5:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story