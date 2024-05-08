CBSE releases schedule for students to apply for re-valuation of marks

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the notification regarding the re-valuation or verification of marks after the release of class X and XII board exam results 2024. According to the notification, if any student is not satisfied with his marks, he can apply for verification, obtain a photocopy of his answer sheet and even request re-valuation.

The board notification disclosed that dissatisfied students can apply for the verification of the exams from the fourth day after the declaration of the result to the 8th day.

Students are allowed five days for the verification of the marks. The scanned copy of the evaluated answer book will be available from the 19th day to the 20th day from the date of the result declaration. This facility will be available for two days.

The revaluation of the answers will be available from the 24th day to the 25th day of the declaration of the result.





The board has also cleared in the official notification that students adhere to the specified timelines for these procedures. If any student submits late requests or offline submissions, they shall not be entertained due to examination safety protocols.

The CBSE board noted that all activities are time-bound and can only be availed only through online mode. No request after the last date and through offline mode will be accepted by the board as this breaches the safety protocol. CBSE informed the schedule in advance to parents, schools, and students, so that they can get such facilities as per instructions issued by the CBSE.

According to the official website, the CBSE is likely to announce board exam results after May 20, 2024. The exams were held in February-March, 2024. The Class 10 board exams took place from February 15 to March 13, while the Class 12th exams were held from February 15 to April 2. Around 39 lakh students appeared for the CBSE board examination this year.

Students can check their results at officials' websites, i.e., cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and cbse.gov.in.

