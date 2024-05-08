Home / Education / News / WBCHSE HS 12th Result 2024 will release today, here's how to check

WBCHSE HS 12th Result 2024 will release today, here's how to check

WBCHSE HS 12th Result 2024: The board will release class 12th results today at 1 pm through a press conference. Here's how to check and download

WBCHSE HS 12th Result 2024 to announce today
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 11:08 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is set to release the West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik Class 12th Result 2024 or the West Bengal HS Result 2024 on Wednesday, May 8, at 1 pm through a press conference addressed by the WBCHSE president.

According to the official website, wbchse.wb.gov.in, the WBCHSE 12th result 2024 scorecards and mark sheets will be available from 3 pm onwards. Students who appeared for the examination can access their scores on the official website, wbresults.nic.in or wbbse.wb.gov.in.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The result declaration will be out at 1 pm during a press conference. The actual scorecards will be uploaded on the official website at 3 pm.

The hardcopy of mark sheets and passing certificates will be accessible from 55 distribution centres, which include four regional officials of the Council from May 10 onwards. 

Due to the Lok Sabha elections, all state boards are expediting the evaluation process and result declaration this year. 

The WB Uccha Madhyamik Board Exams 2024 will take place from February 16 to 29.


WBCHSE has announced the datasheets for the 2025 exams of class 12th. The West Bengal Class 12 board exams 2025 are scheduled to take place from March 3 to March 18, 2025.

How to check the West Bengal HS Result 2024 on its official website?

Here are the simple steps to check the West Bengal HS Results 2024:
  • First visit the official websites, i.e., wbresults.nic.in or wbbse.wb.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, check for the "West Bengal Uchha Madhyamik Result 2024" link after 3 pm.
  • On the new page, enter your roll number and click on the submit option.
  • Your WBCHSE Uchha Madhyamik result 2024 will be available on your screen.
  • You can download and also take printouts for future reference.

WBCHSE HS Result 2024: Class 10th result out this month

The board has announced the class 10th board exam results this month. A total of 910598 students appeared for the examination and around 7.65 lakh passed the examination. The pass percentage is 86.31 per cent this year. 

Official websites to check WBCHSE HS result

Here are the official websites to check WBCHSE HS Result
  • wbchse.wb.gov.in
  • wbresults.nic.in
  • wb.allresults.nic.in

Also Read

Bihar Board 12th Result: BSEB 12th result is expected to be out before Holi

TN 12th results 2024 declared: 94.56% students pass Class 12 examination

12th Fail: Vikrant Massey-Vidhu Vinod Chopra's movie tops IMDb chart

ICSE, ISC results 2024 for class 10th, 12th out; here's how to check

Bihar Board 12th Result 2024: Where and how to check BSEB Inter results

Out of syllabus: When vice chancellors get caught in a political tug-of-war

CLAT 2025: Exam date announced on consortiumofnlus.ac.in, details inside

HPBOSE 2024 10th result OUT: Result declared with pass percentage of 74.61

CUET UG 2024: City intimation slip is out; here's how to check and download

Ashoka University students ask VC to cut ties with Tel Aviv University

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :West BengalBoard resultsIndian educationboard examinationseducation

First Published: May 08 2024 | 11:08 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story