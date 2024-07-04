CTET 2024: Admit card expected this week at ctet.nic.in, view details

CTET admit card 2024 (July session) will be announced by CBSE soon. The link to download the CTET 2024 admit card will be available at ctet.nic.in. To help with CTET admit card download, applicants should enter their CTET login credentials on the CTET website. On June 24, CBSE had issued the CTET 2024 city intimation slip. The exam will be held on July 7, 2024. Going by the past trends, the CTET 2024 admit card will likely be issued 2-3 days before the exam. On or before July 5, 2024, candidates can anticipate the activation of their CTE 2024 admit card. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

It is important to carry the CTET admit card 2024 to the exam hall. Accordingly, it is imperative to download and take the CTET 2024 admit card printout after it is released by CBSE. Candidates must contact the authorities if they notice any errors on the CTET 2024 admit card and have them corrected.

CTET 2024: Steps to download

• Go to the official website at ctet.nic.in

• Press on CTET admit card 2024 download link.

• Fill in the CTET login credentials, which will be application number and date of birth.

• After clicking submit, the CTET admit card will be displayed on the screen.

• Review the information on the 2024 CTET admit card for any mistakes.

• Download and print the CTET 2024 admit card.

CTET 2024: Date and Timings

The CTET 2024 examination is scheduled to be conducted on July 7, 2024, in two shifts of 2:30 hours each. Paper II will be conducted from 9:30 a.m. to 12 noon, while Paper I is scheduled for 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The test will be conducted in twenty languages in 136 cities across the country.

CTET 2024: Essentials

Applicants are requested to carry their duplicate copy of their CTET admit card and a valid photo ID to the exam hall for verification purposes. The admit card will have all of the necessary items to bring to the CTET exam centre in 2024. Applicants can likewise read the CTET exam instructions on the CTET admit card 2024.

As per the Clause (n) of section 2 of the Right to Education Act (RTE), it is essential to take note that the CTET exam is required for candidates to become qualified for appointment as a teacher in any of the schools.

As per the CBSE rules, the biometric attendance is mandatory for every one of the applicants prior to entering the exam hall. If any applicant fails to check the biometric attendance, his/her result might be cancelled.

What is CTET?

CTET is a national level eligibility exam held by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The CTET test is conducted yearly to decide applicants' eligibility for appointment as teachers in Central Government Schools such as KVS, NVS, and others. The CTET test involves two papers-Paper 1 and Paper 2.

Candidates who want to teach Classes 1 to 5 (Primary Teachers) should take CTET Paper 1, while candidates who want to teach Classes 6 to 8 (Elementary Teachers) should take CTET Paper 2. Candidates who wish to help Classes 1-8 need to take the two papers. The CTET exam has been given 17 editions so far by the CBSE. The CBSE CTET 2023 test is coordinated offline in pen and paper mode.