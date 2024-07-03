CUET UG 2024: Results to be announced by July 10 at exams.nta.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2024 provisional answer key this week. Applicants who showed up for the test between May 15 and 29 can view and download the CUET UG answer key at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG. As per sources, the CUET UG result will be announced by July 10. Before the announcement of the results, the candidates will get the opportunity to raise objections against the provisional answer key. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp CUET UG 2024: Steps to check 1. Visit the official website of CUET at exams.nta.ac.in.

2. On the homepage, open the CUET UG answer key link.

3. On the login window, fill in your application number and date of birth.

4. View and download the CUET UG result.

CUET UG 2024: Re-evaluation or re-checking of results

1) The CUET UG 2024 results will be finalised in view of the official answer keys. No appeals in regards to the answer keys will be considered once results are announced.

2) Marks acquired by the candidates will be utilized for calculating the CUET UG 2024 results.

3) There will be no revaluation or rechecking of results. Inquiries or requests connected with this matter won't be entertained.

More From This Section

CUET UG Result 2024: Which universities are participating?

Other than the central universities, other institutions that participate in CUET UG admissions include state government universities, autonomous institutions, private universities, and deemed universities. More than 15 lakh applicants took the CUET UG 2024 test this year.

The test was conducted across 379 cities, including 26 cities outside India, for around 13.48 lakh applicants. Additionally, on May 29, approximately 1.58 lakh candidates took seven test papers.

CUET UG Result 2024: Marking scheme

For the multiple choice questions, applicants need to pick one choice corresponding to the right or most proper answer. If any anomaly or discrepancy is found after the key verification process, it will be tended to as follows:

1. Correct answer or the most appropriate answer: Five marks (+5).

2. Any incorrect option marked: Minus one mark (-1).

3. Unanswered/Marked for Review: No mark (0).

4. If over one option is found to be right, five marks (+5) will be given to those who have marked any of the right options.

5. If all options are found to be right, five marks (+5) will be given to all those who have attempted the question.

6. If none of the options is found right, or a question is found to be wrong, or a question is dropped: Five marks (+5) will be given to all candidates who have attempted the dropped question.

CUET UG 2024: Insights

In the midst of the continuous discussions surrounding the NEET and NET examinations, CUET candidates are requesting that the NTA release the results and answer key.

Over 13.4 lakh students showed up for the CUET and are eagerly anticipating their results. With different universities having begun their registration processes, students are progressively restless about the postponed results.

The test was held on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24, and 29, 2024. This was the first time the exam was held in a hybrid mode, including both computer-based testing (CBT) and pen-and-paper formats.