CUET UG 2024: Registration deadline ends today at exams.nta.ac.in

The Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate 2024 registration deadline is today (March 26). Thus, eligible students should hurry as the online registration for the test ends today by 11:50 pm

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 12:44 PM IST
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will end the registration process for the CUET (Central Universities Entrance Test) UG 2024 exam today, March 26, 2024. Interested applicants can present their registration cum application forms online on the official site at cuetug.ntaonline.in. 
The CUET UG 2024 will be held for 61 subjects, including 33 languages, 27 domain-specific subjects, and one general test. The tests will be held in a dual mode, consisting of both pen-and-paper and computer-based exams.

CUET UG 2024: Language

The CUET (UG) 2024 test is planned to happen between May 15 and 31, 2024. The test will be held in 13 languages (English, Hindi, Assamese, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu) in a hybrid (PC based/pen-and-paper).

CUET UG: Eligibility Criteria

Applicants of all ages can take the CUET (UG) - 2024. Applicants who have passed the class 12/same exam or will be appearing in 2024, regardless of age are qualified to take the CUET (UG) 2024 test. But, applicants should meet the age necessities (if any) of the institution, university, or organisation to which they wish to apply.

CUET UG 2024: Steps to apply 

Step 1: Visit the CUET UG 2024 official website at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/.
Step 2: Open the CUET UG 2024 application form link.
Step 3: Access the new applicant registration website.
Step 4: Register yourself to continue. 
Step 5: Sign in with your credentials and finish up the application form. 
Step 6: Upload the important documents and submit the application fee.

CUET UG 2024: Fee

Students in the General category should pay Rs 400 for every subject and Rs 1000 for up to three subjects; students in the OBC (NCL)/EWS category should pay Rs 375 for every subject and Rs 900 for up to three subjects; and students in the SC/ST/PwBD/third gender category should pay Rs 350 for every subject and Rs 800 for up to three subjects.

About the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG)

The CUET UG is a national level test every year conducted by the NTA to shortlist suitable applicants for admission into undergraduate degree programs presented by different central universities nationwide. 

First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 12:44 PM IST

