CUET-UG delayed at some centres due to TCS glitch, NTA revises exam timings

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Saturday said a brief technical issue led to a delay of around two hours in the morning shift of the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate programmes (CUET-UG), adding that the problem has been resolved and the examination has resumed.

In a statement, TCS Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director K Krithivasan said the issue was promptly identified and addressed by the company’s technical teams. He added that the disruption did not affect the sanctity of the examination.

“A brief technical issue caused a delay of around two hours in the CUET-UG examination in the morning shift today. The issue was promptly identified and resolved by our technical teams and the examination has since resumed without any impact on the sanctity of the exam,” Krithivasan said.

Meanwhile, the NTA said in a post on X that TCS had reported a technical glitch that delayed the commencement of CUET (UG) 2026 at some centres on May 30. The agency said the issue had been resolved and the examination was being conducted with compensatory time to ensure that no candidate was disadvantaged. As part of the revised schedule, reporting and entry for the afternoon session were moved to 2.30 pm, while the examination was scheduled to begin at 4 pm instead of the originally planned 3 pm, according to the NTA. “Morning-session candidates are being given the full duration of the paper and may exit only after completing it. NTA sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to students and parents,” said the agency.