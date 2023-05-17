Home / Education / News / 'CUET-UG exam days to be extended by 4 days to accommodate more candidates'

The CUET-UG examination days will be extended by at least four days to accommodate the higher number of candidates in certain cities, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 7:30 PM IST
The CUET-UG examination days will be extended by at least four days to accommodate the higher number of candidates in certain cities, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The second edition of Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG is scheduled from May 21-31.

"In some cities, the count of registered candidates is very large. To accommodate these candidates, the CUET examination days will be extended to June 1-2 as well as June 5-6. Moreover, buffer days of June 7 and 8 are also being kept as reserve days. In the coming days, NTA will issue the City Intimation Slip for these additional days," said Sadhana Parashar, Senior Director (Exams), NTA.

The NTA has also clarified that the City Intimation Slip is not the same as admit card.

"These slips are for advance intimation for allotment of city where the examination centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The admit cards will be issued later," she added.

Nearly 14 lakh applications have been received for the CUET-UG this year, registering a 41 per cent increase from the debut edition last year.

The CUET-UG remains the second-largest entrance exam in the country in terms of number of applicants. In the debut edition of CUET-UG, 12.50 lakh students registered themselves and 9.9 lakh submitted applications.

Topics :College admissionNational Testing Agency

First Published: May 17 2023 | 8:48 PM IST

