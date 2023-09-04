Education ministry, Meta partner on digital skilling, entrepreneurship

Union Minister for Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan, inaugurated a three-year partnership with Meta called, "Education to Entrepreneurship: Empowering a generation of students, educators, and entrepreneurs."

This partnership is between the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, and Meta, and it marks a step towards positioning India as the global skill capital.

At the event, three letters of intent (LoI) were exchanged between Meta and key entities, including the National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD), All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

As part of the partnership with NIESBUD, 500,000 entrepreneurs will gain access to Meta's digital marketing skills training over the next three years. Both aspiring and established entrepreneurs will receive instruction in digital marketing using Meta's platforms, initially in seven regional languages.

The collaboration stems from Meta's previous work with India during its G20 Presidency, focusing on education, job creation, skill development, and user safety.

The Minister of State for Education, Annpurna Devi, and Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology, Skill Development, and Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrasekhar were also present at the launch.

Speaking at the event, Minister Pradhan emphasised that this partnership aligned with the Prime Minister's vision of making India the world's skill capital and empowering the country's young generation.

"Education to Entrepreneurship" is envisioned as a "game-changer", extending digital skills to the grassroots. It seeks to enhance the capabilities of India's talent pool, fostering seamless connections among students, youth, the workforce, and micro-entrepreneurs, harnessing futuristic technologies to transform the younger generation into innovative problem solvers and entrepreneurs.

He underlined that technology can serve as the great equaliser for India's diverse democracy, demography, and society. In accordance with the principles of the National Education Policy (NEP), Meta's collaborations with NIESBUD, CBSE, and AICTE will unlock many opportunities to equip the population with vital digital skills, empowering micro-entrepreneurs and small businesses.

Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar added that the government's commitment to preparing the youth and workforce for a swiftly evolving landscape where digital skills play a pivotal role. These skills not only contribute to innovation but also act as a bridge, connecting countless small rural, micro, and self-employed entrepreneurs, enabling them to expand and thrive in the global economy.

Nick Clegg, Meta's president of global affairs, stated that India's abundant talent pool and rapid digital adoption makes it an ideal hub for investments in emerging technologies. Meta aims to contribute significantly to empowering India's students, youth, and entrepreneurs, with a special focus on skill development for Indian startups and businesses.