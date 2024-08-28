GATE 2025 registration begins today, here's how to apply and other details

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has started the application process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2025) today, August 28, 2024. Interested candidates can apply through the official website gate2025.iitr.ac.in

The last date to apply for the GATE 2025 is September 26. However, the candidates can also apply till October 7 with a late fee.

Initially, the application process was scheduled to begin on August 24, but it was postponed. The delay in the application process wouldn't impact the other dates, including the examination schedule.

The test will take place on February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025, in two shifts on all exam days. Candidates can sit for up to two GATE 2025 papers.