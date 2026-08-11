Goa Board Exams 2027: SSC, HSSC board exam tentative schedule released

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has declared the tentative examination datesheet for both Class 10 and 12 board exams for the academic year 2026-27. The HSSC exams 2027 will start from February 8, 2027, while the SSC exams will be held from March 3, 2027.

Students are recommended to schedule their academic calendar, internal exams, and practicals according to the tentative examination window.

Candidates should be aware that this is merely a "tentative" timetable and that the final date sheet will be sent out eventually. The final datesheet, which includes the exam date, time, and directions, will be made available by the board shortly.

Goa SSC Class 10 board exam dates 2027 (tentative) Date Day Time Subject March 15, 2027 Monday 9:30 AM–11:30 AM Data Processing March 16, 2027 Tuesday 9:30 AM–11:30 AM Basic Floriculture March 17, 2027 Wednesday 9:30 AM–11:30 AM Desk Top Publishing March 18, 2027 Thursday 9:30 AM–11:30 AM Fundamentals of Bakery March 20, 2027 Saturday 9:30 AM–12:30 PM English / Functional English March 23, 2027 Tuesday 9:30 AM–12:30 PM Sanskrit / Urdu / French / Arabic / Kannada / Portuguese March 24, 2027 Wednesday 9:30 AM–12:30 PM Konkani / Functional Konkani March 25, 2027 Thursday 9:30 AM–11:30 AM Home Vegetable Garden March 27, 2027 Saturday 9:30 AM–12:30 PM Marathi / Functional Marathi March 29, 2027 Monday 9:30 AM–12:30 PM Basic Mathematics March 30, 2027 Tuesday 9:30 AM–11:30 AM Tailoring & Cutting March 31, 2027 Wednesday 9:30 AM–12:30 PM Standard Mathematics / Everyday Mathematics 1 April 2027 Thursday 9:30 AM–11:30 AM Basic Cookery 2 April 2027 Friday 9:30 AM–12:30 PM Hindi / Functional Hindi 3 April 2027 Saturday 9:30 AM–11:00 AM NSQF subjects 5 April 2027 Monday 9:30 AM–12:30 PM Science / General Science 6 April 2027 Tuesday 9:30 AM–11:30 AM Drawing and Painting 8 April 2027 Thursday 9:30 AM–12:30 PM Social Science / History & Political Science 9 April 2027 Friday 9:30 AM–11:00 AM Physical Education 10 April 2027 Saturday 9:30 AM–12:30 PM Geography and Economics The dates for the Class 10 board exam are March 15, 2027, through April 10, 2027. While some subjects, such as NSQF (skill-based) subjects and a few others, have a shorter window, the majority of subjects have exam times between 9:30 AM and 12:30 PM. The Goa Board SSC exam dates for 2027 may be found in the table below:

Goa HSSC Class 12 board exam dates 2027 (tentative) The Goa HSSC Class 12 board exams 2027 tentative datesheet for all the streams, arts, commerce and science, are given in the table below: · Day Time Subject 8 February 2027 Monday 9:30 AM–12:30 PM English Language I / Marathi Language I 10 February 2027 Wednesday 9:30 AM–12:30 PM Chemistry / Business Studies / Political Science 12 February 2027 Friday 9:30 AM–12:30 PM Physics / Accountancy / History 13 February 2027 Saturday 9:30 AM–11:00 AM NSQF subjects 15 February 2027 Monday 9:30 AM–12:30 PM Biology / Geology / Economics 16 February 2027 Tuesday 9:30 AM–12:30 PM Geography 17 February 2027 Wednesday 9:30 AM–12:30 PM Marathi Language II 18 February 2027 Thursday 9:30 AM–12:30 PM Hindi Language II 19 February 2027 Friday 9:30 AM–12:30 PM English Language II / Konkani / Urdu / Sanskrit / French / Portuguese 20 February 2027 Saturday 9:30 AM–12:30 PM Secretarial Practice 22 February 2027 Monday 9:30 AM–12:30 PM Mathematics / Mathematics & Statistics / Sociology 24 February 2027 Wednesday 9:30 AM–12:30 PM Psychology 25 February 2027 Thursday 9:30 AM–11:30 AM Computer Science / Banking / Co-operation