GSEB HSC SSC 2024: Timetable released at official website, exams from Feb

The GSEB Class 10 and Class 12 Exam 2025 schedule has been released by the Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSH). Candidates can view the entire schedule and exam details on the official website so that they start preparing for the Gujarat Board 10th and 12th exam in 2025. As per the Gujarat Board exam 2025 datesheet, the GSEB SSC and HSC exams will start on February 27, 2025. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The Gujarat Board SSC, HSC Science, Arts, and Commerce stream schedule for 2025 is now accessible as a PDF file on the official website at gseb.org. The exam dates, shift timings, and other information for students are available in the timetable pdf.

GSEB HSC SSC 2024: Date and Time

The Gujarat 10th Board Exam 2025 will begin with the first language subject on February 27, 2025, and will end on March 10, 2025. From 10 am to 1:15 pm, the exams will take place. Exams for the 12th grade will end on March 13, 2025. There will be two shifts for the class 12 vocational, arts and commerce stream exams.

The second shift exam will take place from 3 PM to 6:15 PM, while the morning shift exam will take place from 10:30 AM to 1:45 PM. Exams for the GSEB HSC Science stream will take place during the second shift, which runs from 3 to 6:30 pm.

GSEB Board Exam Time Table 2025: Class 10

Gujarat Board SSC class 10 exams will be conducted from February 27 to March 10, 2025. The exams will be conducted in a single shift across assigned exam centres. The GSEB 10th exam will be conducted in the morning shift from 10 am to 1:15 PM. The subjects for the exams are as follows:

• February 27, 2025- First Language Gujarati/Hindi/Marathi/English/Urdu/Sindhi/Tamil/Telugu/Odia

• March 1, 2025- Standard Mathematics / Basic Mathematics

• March 3, 2025- Social Science

• March 5, 2025- English (Second Language)

• March 6, 2025- Gujarati (Second Language)

• March 8, 2025- Science

• March 10, 2025- Second Language (Sanskrit/ Farsi/ Arabic/Hindi/ Sindhi/ Urdu), Beauty and Wellness, Travel Tourism, Healthcare, Retails and other subjects.

GSEB HSC Exam 2025: Time Table (Science Stream)

Gujarat Board class 12 Science stream exams will be conducted from February 27 to March 10, 2025. The class 12 science stream exams will be conducted in the afternoon session from 3 PM to 6:30. Students can view the full exam schedule below:

• February 27, 2025- Physics (054)

• March 1, 2025- Chemistry (052)

• March 3, 2025- Biology (056)

• March 5, 2025- Mathematics (050)

• March 7, 2025- English (First Language) (006); English (Second Language) (013)

• March 10, 2025- Gujarati, Hindi, Marathi, Urdu, Tamil, Sindhi, Sanskrit, Persian, Arabic; Computer Education (theory) (331).

Gujarat Board Exam 2025: Time Table (Vocational, Arts and Commerce Stream)

From February 27 to March 13, 2025, Gujarat Board will hold the GSEB class 12 Arts and Commerce and Vocational stream exams. The Gujarat board class 12 vocational and arts and commerce stream exams will be conducted in two shifts.

The morning exam shift will be conducted from 10:30 am to 1:45 PM and the second shift will be from 3 PM to 6:15 PM. Students showing up for the exams can view the exam schedule timing and details given below:

• February 27, 2025- Sahkar Panchayat, Economics

• February 28, 2025- Agricultural education, Home Science, Textile Science, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Science, Forestry and Herbology, Philosophy

• March 1, 2025- Business Administration

• March 3, 2025- Psychology

• March 4, 2025- History, Namana muḷa tatvo

• March 5, 2025- Sociology

• March 6, 2025- Gujarati (second language) / English (second language)

• March 7, 2025- Geography, Statistics

• March 8, 2025- First language (Gujarati/ Hindi/ Marathi/ Urdu/ Sindhi/ English/ Tamil/ Odia)

• March 10, 2025- Hindi (second language)

• March 11, 2025- Political Science, Secretariat Practices and Commercial Correspondence

• March 12, 2025- Social Science, Drawing (Theoretical), Drawing (Practical), Music theory, Retail, Beauty and Wellness, Agriculture, Computer Studies, Healthcare, Apparel Made-Ups and Home Furnishing, Automotive, Electronics and Hardware, Tourism and Hospitality

• March 13, 2025- Sanskrit/Persian/Arabic/Prakrit.