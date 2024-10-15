The UGC NET June 2024 results are anticipated to be announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) at any moment now. The exam scorecards will be available for download on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in, as soon as they are announced. On Saturday, the final exam answer key was made public. Those who took the test will need to provide their application number, birthdate, and security pin to download their results. Students who want to be appointed as assistant professors and receive a junior research fellowship must pass the National Eligibility Test (NET). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The agency had held UGC NET June 2024 in computer-based test (CBT) mode to 83 subjects in various cities throughout the nation on August 21, 22, 23, 27, 28, 29, 30, September 2, 3, and 4 following the cancelation of the exam in June due to the alleged paper leak.

UGC NET Result 2024: How To Download NTA Scorecards Online?

Step 1 — Go to the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Step 2 — On the homepage, press the UGC NET Result 2024 link

Step 3 — Now, fill in your application number birth date

More From This Section

Step 4 — Press on the submit button and your UGC NET Result 2024 that will display on the screen.

Step 5 — Download the result and save it for further use.

UGC NET Result 2024: Marking Scheme

In the UGC NET test, each question is worth two marks. Two marks will be granted to the candidate for each right answer. The exam has no negative marking. When responding to a question, the applicant can only select one option.

Candidates who attempted the question and selected one of the correct answers will receive full marks if the question is determined to be incorrect or to have multiple correct solutions. Candidates who attempted a question will receive two marks if it is determined to be incorrect and removed.

UGC NET Result 2024: Age Relaxation Criteria

The candidate must be under 30 years of age on the first day of the month after the exam is over in order to be eligible for the JRF award. Candidates who fall under the OBC-NCL, SC, ST, PwD, or third gender categories, as well as female applicants, are eligible for a relaxation of up to five years.

What is UGC NET?

The purpose of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET), also known as NTA UGC NET, is to assess individuals' eligibility for Assistant Professor positions in Indian universities and colleges, either exclusively or both Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) positions.

There will be eighty-three subjects covered in the UGC NET 2024 test. The University Grants Commission itself prescribes the UGC NET syllabus 2024, which varies for each of the 83 courses. The NET test was administered by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on behalf of UGC till June 2018. The National Testing Agency (NTA) currently administers the UGC NET exam.