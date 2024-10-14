OSSC CGL prelims admit card 2024 to be out today, here's how to download

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) is likely to release the admit cards for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Prelims Examination 2024 today, October 14, 2024. Candidates who want to appear for the examination can download their hall tickets through the official website, i.e., ossc.gov.in.

The OSSC CGL Prelims Examination will take place on October 20, 2024. It will be held in a single-session, computer-based test (CBT), conducted in 30 districts of Odisha, via OMR mode. The exam will have 150 questions carrying a total of 150 marks, and candidates will have 150 minutes to complete it. There will be a negative marking for each wrong answer. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The OSSC CGL application process was held between April 5 and May 2, 2024.

The OSSC aims to fill a total of 586 posts through the recruitment drive. Candidates who need more details about it can visit the official website.

How to download the OSSC CGL admit cards 2024?

Here are the simple steps to check and download OSSC CGL admit cards 2024: