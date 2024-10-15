Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Admit cards for the senior secondary or Class 12 level Common Eligibility Test (CET) have been made available by the RSMSSB on recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in and rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 2:17 PM IST
The dates of the Rajasthan CET 12th level exam are October 22, 23, and 24. The exam admission card has been made available for download on the Rajasthan Staff Selection Commission's (RSMSSB) website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Login information, including the application number, must be submitted in order to download the admission card. 
On October 22, 23, and 24, there will be two shifts for the Rajasthan CET test. Exams for the first and second shifts will take place from 9 am to noon and 3 pm to 6 pm, respectively. 

Rajasthan CET Admit Card 2024: Steps to Download

Step 1 -Visit the website of the Rajasthan Staff Selection Commission at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.
Step 2 -Then scroll down and press on “Admit Card Section”.
Step 3 -In the opened window, press on “Common Eligibility Test (12th Level) 2024”.
Step 4 -Then press on “Get Admit Card” on the right side of the opened window.

Step 5 -Fill in your username, password and captcha.
Step 6 -Then download and print your RSMSSB CET 12th Level Admit Card 2024. 

Rajasthan CET 2024: Marking scheme 

There will be 150 multiple-choice questions covering subjects like Rajasthan's geography, history, culture, and current events. There will be no penalties for incorrect answers, and the test will be scored out of 300. To pass the RSMSSB CET 2024, candidates in the SC, ST, OBC, and EWS categories need to receive scores of 35% and 40%, respectively.

Rajasthan CET 2024: Eligibility 

Applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 40. A rule-based decrease in the maximum age limit is available to candidates who belong to one of the reserved groups. Applicants for the 12th grade must hold a diploma from a recognised board. To be eligible for the Rajasthan CET Graduate Level, candidates must have a bachelor's degree from an institution or college approved by the UGC or AICTE.

Rajasthan CET: Overview 

The Rajasthan Forest Subordinate Service, Rajasthan Minority Affairs Subordinate Service, Rajasthan Secretariat Ministerial Service, and other departments are among the many positions for which the CET is being held, including Forester, Hostel Superintendent, Clerk Grade-II, Junior Assistant, Jamadar Grade II, and Constable.

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 2:17 PM IST

