RBI Summer Internship 2024: Registration starts at official website

On October 15, 2024, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) started the registration for the RBI Summer Internship 2024. The direct application link for the internship program is available for domestic students on the RBI's official website at rbi.org.in. The application deadline is December 15, 2024. The state in which their college or institute is located must be accurately mentioned by candidates. The three-month internship runs from April to July. At its discretion, the bank may reduce/extend the time frame. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp RBI Summer Internship 2024: Eligibility criteria Prospective students pursuing a) post-graduate courses b) Integrated five-year courses in Management / Statistics / Law / Commerce / Economics / Econometrics / Banking / Finance c) Three-year full time professional bachelor’s degree in Law from reputed Institutions / Colleges located in India. Only students enrolled in the last year of their course are eligible to apply for the summer placement.

RBI Summer Internship 2024: Salary

A stipend of Rs 20,000 per month would be provided to summer trainees. Outstation trainees must, however, make their own travel and lodging arrangements.

RBI Summer Internship 2024: Selection procedure

Only 125 students are chosen by RBI each year for summer placement. The shortlisted applicants will be interviewed in the designated offices in January or February of the following year. In February or March, the names of the chosen students will be announced.

Foreign students registered in fields like Finance, Banking, Economics, Management, and Law at institutions globally are also eligible to apply. If chosen, they will work at the RBI's Central Office in Mumbai.

RBI Summer Internship 2024: Important Guidelines

Candidates must carefully fill out the form because changes cannot be made once it has been submitted. Applications that are incomplete for example, missing a signature, a photo, or a legitimate certificate or college authorization letter will be denied. To prevent internet or website problems, candidates are strongly encouraged to apply well in advance of the closing date.

RBI Summer Internship 2024: Steps to apply

• Go to the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in.

• Press on the opportunities link available on the home page.

• A new page will be displayed where candidates will have to press on the RBI Summer Internship 2024 link.

• A new page will showcase where candidates will have to press on online web-based application form link.

• Enter the form and press on submit.

• Once done, download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for further need.