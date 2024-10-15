Preserving heritage: PM Modi invites ideas for Lothal's maritime complex

Days after the Union Cabinet approved the development of the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) at Lothal, Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the project "will create new opportunities in the fields of culture and tourism".

In a LinkedIn post on Tuesday (October 15), PM Modi wrote, "Our Government has decided to build a vibrant National Maritime Heritage Complex, which will enhance our understanding of civilisational history. This new project will undoubtedly ignite enthusiasm among history enthusiasts and tourists alike. The complex will revive ancient Lothal as a mini-replica of the dock city. At the heart of this complex will be an iconic lighthouse museum, soaring 77 metres high — set to be among the tallest of its kind in the world. Various immersive galleries will further enrich the experience." Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He also pointed out the civilisational significance of Lothal in his post, saying, "Situated near Ahmedabad, Lothal, home to the world’s oldest dockyard, was once a vibrant melting pot of civilisations, ideas, and, of course, trade. Excavations have revealed Lothal’s role as an important maritime centre. The docks, constructed thousands of years ago, highlight the ingenuity of our ancestors. Its advanced engineering and urban planning continue to astonish modern observers, offering a glimpse into the brilliance of our past."

The Prime Minister added, "Regrettably, in the decades following independence, we allowed many aspects of our history — and many of our historical sites — to fall into neglect, with our rich past fading from memory. However, the last ten years have seen a shift in this trend."

Govt invites ideas

Encouraging participation in the culture and tourism sectors, the Prime Minister wrote, "When tourism flourishes, incomes across the board increase. I urge you all, esteemed professionals, to explore new opportunities in the tourism sector and share your ideas with me. In this way, we will contribute to a stronger economy while preserving our rich heritage for future generations."

More From This Section

About National Maritime Heritage Complex

The National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC), a significant initiative by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, is set to be completed in multiple phases. Earlier this month, the Union Cabinet granted in-principle approval for the advancement of Phase 1B and Phase 2, allowing for fundraising through voluntary resources and contributions. The construction of these phases will commence after the necessary funds have been secured.

Phase 1B: Lighthouse museum and future plans

The construction of the Lighthouse Museum, part of Phase 1B, will be financed by the Directorate General of Lighthouses and Lightships (DGLL). Additionally, a separate society will be established to oversee the development of future phases. This society, to be governed by a Governing Council headed by the Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, will operate under the Societies Registration Act, 1860, ensuring the effective implementation, management, and operation of the NMHC at Lothal, Gujarat.

Phase 1A of the project is already in progress, with more than 60 per cent of physical construction completed and an expected completion date set for 2025. Both phases 1A and 1B are being developed under the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) mode. Phase 2 will be developed through land subleasing or public-private partnership (PPP) to establish the NMHC as a world-class heritage museum.

Economic impact and employment generation

According to the central government, the NMHC project is expected to create approximately 22,000 jobs, with 15,000 being direct employment and an additional 7,000 indirect jobs. This development will provide significant support to local communities, tourists, researchers, scholars, government bodies, educational institutions, cultural organisations, and conservation groups.

Showcasing India’s maritime heritage

The NMHC is being established as part of the Prime Minister's vision to highlight India's 4,500-year-old maritime heritage. The master plan, designed by the renowned architectural firm Architect Hafeez Contractor, outlines various phases of development. The construction of Phase 1A is being undertaken by Tata Projects Ltd.

Phase 1A will feature a museum with six galleries, including a prominent Indian Navy and Coast Guard gallery displaying naval artefacts such as the INS Nishank, Sea Harrier aircraft, and UH3 helicopter. It will also include a replica of the ancient Lothal township, surrounded by an open aquatic gallery and jetty walkway. Phase 1B will add eight more galleries, a Bagicha complex with parking for 1,500 cars, a food hall, and a medical centre, in addition to the Lighthouse Museum, which is expected to be the tallest in the world.

Phase 2 will introduce Coastal State Pavilions, developed by the respective coastal states and union territories, as well as a hospitality zone featuring a maritime-themed eco-resort. Other planned attractions include a recreation of the ancient Lothal city, a maritime institute with hostel facilities, and four theme-based parks: Maritime & Naval Theme Park, Climate Change Theme Park, Monuments Park, and Adventure & Amusement Park.