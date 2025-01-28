Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Education / News / GTU 2025 result released: Check how to download winter session exam result

GTU 2025 result released: Check how to download winter session exam result

The Gujarat Technological University 2025 result has been announced and candidates can check and download the examination result through the official website at gtu.ac.in

College students, students
Photo: Shutterstock
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 10:24 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Gujarat Technological University (GTU) has announced the results of the winter session for various exams and courses, including BE, BPH, PDDC, ME, MAM, and DPH. The GTU 2025 results are available at gtu.ac.in, the official website.
 
According to the university, the students who have appeared for numerous undergraduate and postgraduate programmes can check their exam results through the official website. 
 
Students can log on to gtu.ac.in, using their login credentials such as enrollment number or seat number and password.

What are the steps to check GTU results 2025?

Candidates can check their GTU results 2025 online at the university's official website. To check the GTU result, follow the steps below.
  • Firstly visit the official website, gtu.ac.in
  • On the home page check for the ‘Exam’ segment and click on the ‘Result List’ option.
  • You can select your course from the list.
  • Enter the Enroll No./Seat No., security code, and press the ‘Search’ button.
  • The result will appear on the screen.
  • Save the PDF for future reference.

GTU Results 2025: Overview

Parameters

Details

Name of Examination

GTU Winter Session Exams 2024-25

Exam Conducting Body

Gujarat Technological University (GTU)

Also Read

FIITJEE blames managing partners for closure of centres as police files FIR

Republic Day 2025: Speech and essay ideas in English for students

BPSC 70th prelims answer key 2024 out, check last date to raise objections

Kishor didn't provoke crowd, FIR baseless: Jan Suraaj's Manoj Bharti

Govt launches 2 special categories visas for international students

GTU Result Status

OUT

GTU Winter Exams 2024-25 Date

December 2024

GTU Result 2025 Date

January 27, 2025 (latest)

Mode of Result Availability

Online mode

Official website

gtu.ac.in

GTU Result 2025: Course and result dates

BV SEM 2 – Remedial (Dec 2024) Exam: January 27, 2025
DIPL SEM 5 – Regular (Dec 2024) Exam: January 27, 2025
DIPL SEM 5 – Remedial (Dec 2024) Exam: January 27, 2025
MAM SEM 4 – Remedial (Dec 2024) Exam: January 25, 2025
BI SEM 3 – Regular (Dec 2024) Exam: January 24, 2025
MAM SEM 5 – Regular (Dec 2024) Exam: January 24, 2025
MAM SEM 5 – Remedial (Dec 2024) Exam: January 24, 2025
DV SEM 2 – Remedial (Dec 2024) Exam: January 24, 2025
BPH SEM 6 – Remedial (Dec 2024) Exam: January 23, 2025
MCAIC SEM 2 – Remedial (Dec 2024) Exam: January 23, 2025
MCAIC SEM 3 – Regular (Dec 2024) Exam: January 23, 2025
MCAIC SEM 3 – Remedial (Dec 2024) Exam: January 23, 2025
MCAIC SEM 4 – Remedial (Dec 2024) Exam: January 23, 2025
Pharm.D Year 2 – Remedial (Dec 2024) Exam: January 22, 2025
 
 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CBSE Class 10, 12 admit cards to be out soon; here's how to check, download

SSC GD 2025: Admit card soon, exam dates and more out at official website

UNIRAJ 2025: Admit Card out for UG, PG Semester exam at official website

Tamil Nadu universities face financial crisis, autonomy eroded: Guv RN Ravi

3,500 students join IIT-KGP event to promote scientific curiosity: Official

Topics :Studentexam resultsResults

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 10:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story