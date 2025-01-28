GTU 2025 result released: Check how to download winter session exam result

Gujarat Technological University (GTU) has announced the results of the winter session for various exams and courses, including BE, BPH, PDDC, ME, MAM, and DPH. The GTU 2025 results are available at gtu.ac.in, the official website.

According to the university, the students who have appeared for numerous undergraduate and postgraduate programmes can check their exam results through the official website.

Students can log on to gtu.ac.in, using their login credentials such as enrollment number or seat number and password.