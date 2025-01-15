IBPS exam calendar 2025-26: Check exam dates for RRB Clerk, PO, SO, etc

RRBs Exam Dates:
|
RRBs Exam Dates
POST
PRELIMINARY EXAMINATION
MAIN/SINGLE EXAMINATION
OFFICER SCALE I
27.07.2025
13.09.2025
Officer Scale II and III
02.08.2025
13.09.2025
Office Assistants
03.08.2025
09.11.2025
NA
30.08.2025
06.09.2025
PSBs Exam Dates:
|
PSBs Exam Dates
|
POSITION
|
PRELIMINARY EXAMINATION
|
MAIN EXAMINATION
|
PROBATIONARY OFFICERS/MANAGEMENT TRAINEES (PO/MT)
|
04.10.2025, 05.10.2025
|
29.11.2025
|
Specialist Officers (SPL)
|
11.10.2025, 22.11.2025, 23.11.2025
|
04.01.2026
Important Points
-
The registration process for all IBPS exams will only be done online.
-
According to the official notification, candidates need to upload scanned copies of their photograph, signature, thumb impression, and a handwritten declaration.
-
While filling up the application, candidates need to capture and upload a live photograph.
-
Detailed notifications for each exam will be available on the official IBPS website (www.ibps.in)
The IBPS has the right to make important changes in the selection process at any time due to administrative reasons, court orders, or government advisories.