IBPS exam calendar 2025-26: Check exam dates for RRB Clerk, PO, SO, etc

The IBPS has announced the tentative calendar for the 2025-2026 Online Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for RRBs and PSBs. Check exam dates here

s the Supreme Court begins to hear petitions on NEET-UG, here is a look at the ecosystem it has spawned, and the controversy, paper leak, students studying, preparing for govt exams, competition exams, examination, study books
Photo: Shutterstock
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 12:55 PM IST
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) announced the tentative calendar for the Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) and Public Sector Banks (PSBs) for 2025-2026. The IBPS calendar also includes important dates for different IBPS exams, such as the RRB Clerk, PO, SO, MT, SPL, and CSA exams.  The IBPS RRB Prelims Exam 2025 for Officer Scale 1 will be held on July 27, August 2 and 3. The IBPS RRB Mains Exam 2025 for Officer Scale-1 is scheduled to take place on September 13 and for Office Assistants on November 9.  IBPS will further update the detailed notification for each recruitment exam through the official website, i.e., ibps.in. 

RRBs Exam Dates:

RRBs Exam Dates

POST

PRELIMINARY EXAMINATION

MAIN/SINGLE EXAMINATION

OFFICER SCALE I

27.07.2025

13.09.2025

Officer Scale II and III

02.08.2025

13.09.2025

Office Assistants

03.08.2025

09.11.2025

NA

30.08.2025

06.09.2025

 

PSBs Exam Dates:

PSBs Exam Dates

POSITION

PRELIMINARY EXAMINATION

MAIN EXAMINATION

PROBATIONARY OFFICERS/MANAGEMENT TRAINEES (PO/MT)

04.10.2025, 05.10.2025

29.11.2025

Specialist Officers (SPL)

11.10.2025, 22.11.2025, 23.11.2025

04.01.2026

Important Points

  • The registration process for all IBPS exams will only be done online.

  • According to the official notification, candidates need to upload scanned copies of their photograph, signature, thumb impression, and a handwritten declaration.

  • While filling up the application, candidates need to capture and upload a live photograph.

  • Detailed notifications for each exam will be available on the official IBPS website (www.ibps.in)

  • The IBPS has the right to make important changes in the selection process at any time due to administrative reasons, court orders, or government advisories.

    • Candidates are advised to visit the official IBPS website regularly for the latest updates and detailed notifications for each exam. Students should begin the preparation as per the announced schedule.   

    Topics :IBPS examIBPS RRBEntrance Examseducation

    First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 12:55 PM IST

