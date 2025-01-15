IBPS exam calendar 2025-26: Check exam dates for RRB Clerk, PO, SO, etc

RRBs Exam Dates:

POST PRELIMINARY EXAMINATION MAIN/SINGLE EXAMINATION

Officer Scale II and III 02.08.2025 13.09.2025

Office Assistants 03.08.2025 09.11.2025

NA 30.08.2025 06.09.2025

PSBs Exam Dates: PSBs Exam Dates POSITION PRELIMINARY EXAMINATION MAIN EXAMINATION PROBATIONARY OFFICERS/MANAGEMENT TRAINEES (PO/MT) 04.10.2025, 05.10.2025 29.11.2025 Specialist Officers (SPL) 11.10.2025, 22.11.2025, 23.11.2025 04.01.2026

Important Points

The registration process for all IBPS exams will only be done online.

According to the official notification, candidates need to upload scanned copies of their photograph, signature, thumb impression, and a handwritten declaration.

While filling up the application, candidates need to capture and upload a live photograph.

Detailed notifications for each exam will be available on the official IBPS website (www.ibps.in)

The IBPS has the right to make important changes in the selection process at any time due to administrative reasons, court orders, or government advisories.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) announced the tentative calendar for the Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) and Public Sector Banks (PSBs) for 2025-2026. The IBPS calendar also includes important dates for different IBPS exams, such as the RRB Clerk, PO, SO, MT, SPL, and CSA exams.The IBPS RRB Prelims Exam 2025 for Officer Scale 1 will be held on July 27, August 2 and 3. The IBPS RRB Mains Exam 2025 for Officer Scale-1 is scheduled to take place on September 13 and for Office Assistants on November 9.IBPS will further update the detailed notification for each recruitment exam through the official website, i.e., ibps.in.Candidates are advised to visit the official IBPS website regularly for the latest updates and detailed notifications for each exam. Students should begin the preparation as per the announced schedule.