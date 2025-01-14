SSC CGL Admit Card 2024: The Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier 2 exams for papers 1 and 2 will be administered by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on different days or different shifts this month. The admission cards are expected to be made available by the Commission today, January 14. When the SSC CGL tier 2 hall tickets are made available, candidates can view them at ssc.gov.in.

On January 14, 2025, the Commission will also make available the "Scribe's Entry Pass (for its own scribe)" for the examination. January 18, 19, and 2025 will witness the nationwide exam of the SSC CGL Tier 2. This recruitment drive will serve 18236 group ‘B’ and group ‘C’ openings in the Central Government.

SSC CGL Tier 2 2024: How to download admit card?

• Go to the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

• Press on the login link and fill in the needed details.

• Now press on SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

• A new page will display where candidates can press on the download link.

• The admit card will be downloaded.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further use.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam 2024: Number of candidates

According to the SSC CGL tier 1 results, 18,436 applicants have been enrolled for the tier 2 exam. It is being conducted for the position of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and 2,833 for openings of Statistical Investigator Grade 2, and 1,65,240 for others.

The SSC CGL recruitment examination was held from September 9 to 26 and the answer key was issued in October. Due to the postponement in announcing the results, the SSC CGL tier 2 exam, which was to be held in December, was postponed by a month.

SSC CGL Tier 2 exam: What's next?

For 8 positions, those who pass the tier 2 exams must also qualify the physical exams and medical tests. The positions include Central Excise Inspector, the Examiner Inspector, the Preventive Officer Inspector, the Inspector-CBN, the Sub-Inspector-CBN, the Ministry of Finance, the Sub-Inspector/Junior Intelligence Officer in NCB, MHA, the Sub-Inspector-CBI, and the Sub-Inspector-NIA.

SSC CGL Exam 2024: About Paper I and II

Only candidates who apply for the positions of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) in the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation and Statistical Investigator Grade-II in the office of the Registrar General of India (M/o Home Affairs) and who are shortlisted in Tier-I for these posts will be eligible to take Paper II. Paper I is required for all positions.

With the exception of Module-II of Section-III of Paper-I, Tier-II (Paper I and Paper II) will include multiple-choice, objective-type questions. With the exception of the English Language and Comprehension module in Section II of Paper I, the questions will be set in both Hindi and English.