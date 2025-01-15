UGC NET 2024: December exam reschedule dates announced, check details

The updated UGC NET exam, previously scheduled on January 15 by the National Testing Agency (NTA) will now be held in single shifts on January 21 and 27, 2025, per the revised schedule. The revised date PDF notice is accessible on the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

UGC NET, which was scheduled for January 15, 2025, had been postponed due to the Makar Sankranti and Pongal festivals.

UGC NET December 2024: How to download the admit card?

The updated admit card will be accessible on the official website and posted soon. Candidates can use the instructions listed below to download their admit card:

• Go to the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

• Press on UGC NET December 2024 revised admit card link available on the home page.

• A new page will display where candidates have to fill in the login details.

• Press on submit and your admit card will be showcased.

• View the admit card and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further use.

UGC NET December 2024: Exam pattern

The language of the Question Paper will be English and Hindi only, except for language papers. The question paper comprises of two segments - both segments consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no gap between the papers.

The exam will be conducted in the morning from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on January 21 and in the afternoon from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on January 27. Candidates need to visit the official website to get the link to download the UGC NET admit card 2024.

UGC NET December 2024: Revised exam schedule

The notification states that on January 21, the following subjects will be in Shift 1 from 9 AM to 12 PM: Indian Knowledge System, Labour Welfare/Personnel Management/Industrial Relations/Labour and Social Welfare/Human Resource Management, Malayalam, Urdu, Criminology, Tribal and Regional Language/Literature, Folk Literature, Konkani, Environmental Sciences.

The following subjects will be in Shift 2 on December 27 from 3 to 6 pm: Japanese, Performing Arts (Dance/Drama/Theatre), Electronic Science, Sanskrit, Mass Communication and Journalism, Women Studies, Law, and Nepali.

Exams are now being administered for assistant professor positions, Junior Research Fellowships (JRFs), and entrance to PhD programs. The Computer Based Test mode started on January 3. The final exam, set for January 16, will go forward according to the original plan, the NTA has announced.