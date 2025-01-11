Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Kerala state agency app to help parents monitor their children's academics

A state-run agency in Kerala has developed an innovative mobile application that empowers parents to actively monitor the academic journey of the their children, an official said.

Students, Education, Study
This app has details like student attendance, their academic performance, and evaluation of extracurricular activities which will benefit the teachers, students and parents. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2025 | 12:11 PM IST
The 'Sampoorna Plus' Mobile App, developed by Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), is expected to help parents of 36.44 Lakh students in 12,943 schools in the state.

KITE is the technology arm of the Kerala General Education Department.

A recent government order that mandates the use of Sampoorna online management software in all schools, directs to take measures for the enhancement of the software as well, an official statement said here on Saturday.

The Sampoorna Plus Mobile App, recently launched by state General Education Minister V Sivankutty also has these features, said K Anvar Sadath, CEO of the KITE.

The official version of the App titled 'Sampoorna Plus' can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store, the statement added.

Parents can contact the respective school authorities to ensure their mobile number is correctly updated in Sampoorna. In the profile, parents can view messages from the school, attendance, mark lists, and more. The communication facility within the Mobile App enables seamless interaction between parents and teachers, the statement said.

Anvar Sadath has confirmed that most schools have included the term exam results of Classes 1 to 9, conducted in December 2024, in this App.

"This allows parents to easily monitor their child's academic progress through the app. Necessary cybersecurity features have been incorporated into Sampoorna Plus," he added.

First Published: Jan 11 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

