Maharashtra RTE admissions 2025 begin today for 25 per cent reserved seats

The application window for Right to Education (RTE) admissions for students has been opened by the Maharashtra School Education Department for the upcoming academic year 2025-26, today, January 14, 2025.

According to the RTE Act, private schools reserved 25% of seats for children from economically weaker sections (EWS) and disadvantaged groups.

The application window will close on January 27, 2025, and parents seeking to avail of these reserved seats can apply through the official website, student.maharashtra.gov.in.

According to the official statement, “Under Section 12 (c) (1) of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, children belonging to weaker and disadvantaged sections are entitled to self-financing schools, unaided schools, police welfare schools (unaided) and municipal schools (self-financing schools).”

Important things to remember before filing the applications

The annual income of parents in a financial year should be less than one lakh to be included in economically weaker groups.

Parents should be careful while selecting 10 schools for the 25% admission process.

According to the notification, parents have to determine the distance from the school to their home using Google Maps while filing the application.

Parents should carefully fill in the information and cross-check all the details before submitting applications.

Children who have previously been admitted to a school under RTE 25 per cent cannot apply again.

The application would be cancelled if any student was found to be re-admitted under the 25% admission process.

Do not upload any kind of documents online.

How to apply for Maharashtra RTE Admissions 2025?

Here are the simple steps to apply for Maharashtra RTE Admissions 2025: