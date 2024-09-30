The IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Admit Card 2024 has been formally announced by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). The Office Assistant (Multipurpose) admit card can be downloaded by candidates who plan to appear in the main exams via the official IBPS website at ibps.in. The admission card can be accessed online until October 6, 2024. As stated in the information handout and call letter, candidates who plan to attend the main examination must bring the preliminary exam call letter, the main exam call letter, and any other necessary documentation. The main exam for the IBPS RRB Office Assistant is set to take place on October 6, 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Admit Card 2024: How to download?

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the below steps:

• Go to the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

• On the home page, press on IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Admit Card 2024 link available.

• A new page will be displayed where candidates will have to fill in the login details.

• Press on submit and your admit card will be showcased on the screen.

• View the admit card and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further use.

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2024: Marking scheme

Examinations will be held online as an objective-type exam comprising 200 questions covering Reasoning, General Awareness, English, Computer Knowledge, and Hindi. The exam has 200 marks.

Incorrect responses highlighted in the Objective Tests will result in a penalty. To determine the rectified score, a penalty equal to one-fourth or 0.25 of the marks allocated to each question for which the candidate provided an incorrect response will be deducted.