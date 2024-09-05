IBPS RRB PO 2024: Prelims exam result declared at ibps.in, check details

The Indian Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has announced the prelims test results for Probationary Officers in Regional Rural Banks (IBPS RRB PO Prelims result 2024). The applicants who took the test can view and download their prelims results from the official site at ibps.in. September 11 is the last day to download the scorecards. To view the results online, candidates will need their registration number and password. The IBPS RRB PO exams were conducted on August 3, 4, 10, 17, and 18. The individuals who clear the prelims test will next need to show up for the prelims exams which is scheduled for October 6, 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

IBPS RRB PO 2024: Steps to check

Step 1. Go to the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

Step 2. Under the notification section, press on the IBPS RRB PO results link

Step 3. Log in using your registration number and password

Step 4. The result will be showcased on the screen

Step 5: Print a hard copy of the result for further use.

IBPS RRB PO 2024: Exam pattern

The examination was to be held on August 4 against CRP Regional Rural Banks (RRB) XIII. There are 80 questions in the prelims exam, each worth 80 marks. The paper is divided into two segments, Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude.

There are 40 questions in the reasoning section, each has one mark. The exam duration is 25 minutes. The Quantitative Aptitude segment comprises 40 questions, each has one mark. There were 20 minutes for the exam.

The IBPS RRB PO prelims question paper was accessible in English and regional languages in light of the exam centre chosen by the students. If any dispute occurs, the English version of the questions will be viewed as last. By getting a minimum score, candidates should be able to take both tests. For each incorrect response, one-fourth of the marks will be deducted.

IBPS RRB PO 2024: Vacancies

The recruitment drive is being held to fill Group A - Officer (Scale 1, 2, and 3) and Group B Office Assistants (Multipurpose) across Regional Rural Banks (RRB). A total of 9,995 vacancies are being filled through the recruitment drive which has 5,585 multipurpose office assistant vacancies.