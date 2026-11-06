CA Foundation September 2026 results to be released soon; check here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has issued the date and time for the announcement of the CA Foundation September 2026 exam.

As per the notification, the results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination conducted in September 2026 are likely to be announced by the evening of November 6, 2026.

The results will be available on the website of the institute. To check the results, candidates are required to log in with their registration number and roll number. Along with the results, ICAI will also be announcing the pass percentage and list of toppers of the September 2026 session.

CA Foundation September 2026 Result: How to download scorecard?

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI at caresults.icai.org.

Step 2: Press on CA Foundation 2026 September result Step 3: Click on the result link Step 4: Login with the roll number and registration number Step 5: The September 2026 scorecard will be showcased Step 6: Download the online scorecard for further use. ICAI CA Foundation September 2026 result toppers list The results of the ICAI CA Foundation September 2026 will be announced soon. In addition to the results, ICAI will publish the list of top performers from the September 2026 session. This list will feature the top three candidates, including their All India Rank (AIR), percentages, and scores. CA Foundation examination 2026 Passing Criteria In order to be eligible for the CA Foundation exam, candidates are required to achieve a minimum of 40% in each of the four subjects and an overall aggregate of at least 50% across all subjects. This implies that candidates need to score no less than 40 marks out of 100 in each paper and an overall total of at least 200 out of 400.