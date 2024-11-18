ICSI CSEET November 2024 result is out, here's how to check and download

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) November 2024 results today, November 18. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download their results at icsi.edu using their login credentials like roll number and date of birth.

The institute has released subject-wise marks for each candidate. The official notice further states that candidates will not receive a physical copy of the reesult-cum-marks statement. The exam was held on November 9 to 11.

The institute has shared an official notice with the news that the result has been released. The official notice reads, “Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, November, 2024 Session will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by Candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the Candidates."

How to check and download ICSI CSEET results November 2024?

Here are the simple steps to check and download ICSI CSEET results November 2024:

Firstly, visit the official website, i.e., icsi.edu.

On the home page, check for the result link.

Enter your login details like date of birth, roll number, and captcha.

Once you enter your details successfully, hit the submit button.

Your ICSE CSEET November 2024 result will appear on your screen.

You can download and take printouts for future reference.

ICSI passing criteria

To clear the ICSI passing criteria, the candidate must score at least 40 per cent in each subject and achieve an aggregate of 50 per cent to clear the examination. According to the ICSI marking scheme, the correct answer would be awarded one or two marks and there would be no negative marking for incorrect questions. The maximum mark attainable score in the exam is 200.

Students who clear the examination will be eligible for the CS Executive Programme. They can pursue correspondence or distance learning for a duration of nine months offering classroom teaching in selected locations for an additional fee.

CSEET is an entry-level examination conducted four times a year, in January, May, July and November. The CSEET result will be valid for one year. Candidates must pursue an executive programme within that time, or the result will become invalid or else they will have to retake the examination.