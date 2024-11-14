Centre launches PAIR programme to enhance research in higher education

The Centre on Thursday launched the Partnerships for Accelerated Innovation and Research (PAIR) programme, designed to elevate research capabilities in higher education institutions (HEIs) across India with limited research capabilities by fostering collaborations with top-tier institutions.

This follows the operationalisation of the programme discussed at the inaugural governing board meeting of the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September this year.

“The programme will operate through a mentorship-driven hub-and-spoke framework to facilitate systematic research growth across institutions,” the Department of Science and Technology (DST) said in an official statement.

The DST added that these hubs will guide emerging institutions (spokes) in research activities, provide access to resources, and harness expertise, thus bridging the gap between institutions and nurturing a robust research ecosystem in India.

Each PAIR network will consist of one hub and up to seven spoke institutions. Only one proposal per hub institution is allowed, with mandatory involvement of multi-departmental faculty teams from spoke institutions.

In the first phase, the hub institutions will include those within the top 25 overall NIRF rankings as well as Institutions of National Importance (INIs) within the top 50 overall NIRF rankings.

More From This Section

The spoke institutions will include central and state public universities, and select National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs). “Eligibility conditions will be expanded to include other universities and institutions in subsequent phases,” the DST stated.

Commenting on the launch of the programme, Prof Abhay Karandikar, secretary, DST and chief executive officer (CEO) of ANRF, said that PAIR aims to serve as a catalyst for transformative research in universities with potential, with well-established institutions providing the necessary mentorship to elevate overall research standards.

“In its first phase, ANRF will target select universities and institutions, and in subsequent calls, the scope will be expanded. The idea is to improve the research ecosystem in our universities,” he added.