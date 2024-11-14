Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Education / News / CBSE to reduce Class 10th, 12th syllabus by 15%; other big changes for 2025

CBSE to reduce Class 10th, 12th syllabus by 15%; other big changes for 2025

CBSE has made major changes in the Class 10 and 12 board exams for 2025. It has included syllabus reduction, internal marks, Digital Assessment and Open-Book exams for selected subjects

Exam, National exam
Photo: Shutterstock
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 2:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
For the 2025 Class 10th and 12th board exams, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced significant modifications, including a reduction in the syllabus and internal marks. During the board's meeting with Indore school principals, the CBSE said that a decision had been made to cut the class X and XII syllabus by as much as 15%. 
Vikas Kumar Agrawal, CBSE Regional Officer Bhopal, stated while addressing ‘Bridging the Gap’ principals' summit conducted at the Brilliant Convention Centre in Indore, "The reduction in the syllabus aligns with CBSE’s ongoing initiatives to decrease the academic burden and enable students to focus more on essential concepts". He added, "This will help students gain a deeper grasp of their subjects". 

CBSE 2025 Board Exam: Syllabus reduction

The CBSE has chosen to shorten the syllabus for the 2025 Class 10 and 12 board exams by 10–15% in all subjects as part of its attempts to lessen academic stress. This cut is in line with CBSE's continuous initiatives to lessen the workload and free up students to concentrate more on key ideas. 
By focusing on essential content, the syllabus reduction seeks to improve learning by enabling students to comprehend things more thoroughly rather than depending solely on rote memorization, according to Aggarwal. 
Additionally, the 2025 CBSE exam assessment format will be changed. Internal assessments will now make up 40% of the final mark for both Classes 10 and 12, with the final written exams accounting for the remaining 60%.
According to Agrawal, this change encourages continuous learning and gives students additional chances to show what they have learned during the school year. To ensure a more comprehensive assessment of students' development and skills, the internal assessments will consist of projects, assignments, and periodic examinations. 

More From This Section

Apaar ID for students: Does it require parental consent? Key details

UPSC IFS Mains 2024: Admit cards to be released today at official websit

ICAI CA 2025: Mock test papers timetable for Jan out at official website

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2025-26: When and how to apply; details inside

JKBOSE 10th Private, Bi-Annual 2024 results out, here's how to check

CBSE 2025 Board Exam: Digital Assessment and Open-Book Exams for chosen subjects

The CBSE will keep assessing answer sheets in specific topics using a digital exams method, which it only instituted to increase marking efficiency and transparency.
Additionally, in an encouragement to promote application-based learning and critical thinking, CBSE will test an open-book exam format for a few subjects. In courses like social science and English literature, this new format will be implemented, enabling students to refer to their textbooks while taking tests. 
Instead of focusing only on memorization, this modification seeks to assess students' capacity for knowledge analysis, interpretation, and application.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

CBSE Board Date Sheet 2025: All details about Class 10, 12 exam papers

CBSE Class 10 Compartment Results 2024 to be out soon at cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Compartment 2024: Class 10th, 12th supply results to be out soon

DPS Dwarka row: NCPCR suggest CBSE de-affiliation with school, filing FIR

Maharashtra's evolving political scene: From the Congress era to BJP surge

Topics :CBSE schoolsCBSE class 12CBSE board exams

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 2:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story