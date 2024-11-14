CBSE to reduce Class 10th, 12th syllabus by 15%; other big changes for 2025

For the 2025 Class 10th and 12th board exams, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced significant modifications, including a reduction in the syllabus and internal marks. During the board's meeting with Indore school principals, the CBSE said that a decision had been made to cut the class X and XII syllabus by as much as 15%.

Vikas Kumar Agrawal, CBSE Regional Officer Bhopal, stated while addressing ‘Bridging the Gap’ principals' summit conducted at the Brilliant Convention Centre in Indore, "The reduction in the syllabus aligns with CBSE’s ongoing initiatives to decrease the academic burden and enable students to focus more on essential concepts". He added, "This will help students gain a deeper grasp of their subjects".

CBSE 2025 Board Exam: Syllabus reduction

The CBSE has chosen to shorten the syllabus for the 2025 Class 10 and 12 board exams by 10–15% in all subjects as part of its attempts to lessen academic stress. This cut is in line with CBSE's continuous initiatives to lessen the workload and free up students to concentrate more on key ideas.

By focusing on essential content, the syllabus reduction seeks to improve learning by enabling students to comprehend things more thoroughly rather than depending solely on rote memorization, according to Aggarwal.

Additionally, the 2025 CBSE exam assessment format will be changed. Internal assessments will now make up 40% of the final mark for both Classes 10 and 12, with the final written exams accounting for the remaining 60%.

According to Agrawal, this change encourages continuous learning and gives students additional chances to show what they have learned during the school year. To ensure a more comprehensive assessment of students' development and skills, the internal assessments will consist of projects, assignments, and periodic examinations.

CBSE 2025 Board Exam: Digital Assessment and Open-Book Exams for chosen subjects

The CBSE will keep assessing answer sheets in specific topics using a digital exams method, which it only instituted to increase marking efficiency and transparency.

Additionally, in an encouragement to promote application-based learning and critical thinking, CBSE will test an open-book exam format for a few subjects. In courses like social science and English literature, this new format will be implemented, enabling students to refer to their textbooks while taking tests.

Instead of focusing only on memorization, this modification seeks to assess students' capacity for knowledge analysis, interpretation, and application.