IGNOU admission January 2024 session registration begins, check details

Ignou January Admission 2024: How to apply Here are the simple steps to apply for Ignou 2024 session registration
- Visit the Ignou official website, i.e., ignou.ac.in.
- Check for the ignou admission 2024 link available on the home page and click on it.
- A new page will appear on your screen, where applicants will get two links online and ODL.
- Click on the link and fill in the essential details required.
- Fill out the application form and make the necessary payment.
- Fill in the details in the application form and complete the payment.
- After making the payment, click on the submit button.
- Take a hard copy for reference.
