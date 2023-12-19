IGNOU admission January 2024 session registration begins, check details

Indira Gandhi National Open University has started the registration process for the January 2024 session. Interested students can apply for online, ODL/Distance courses through the official website of Ignou at ignou.ac.in.

Students should apply on time to avoid any fines. The last date to apply for Ignou registration 2024 is January 31, 2024.

Applicants who apply for the first time need to create a new registration, submit all the necessary details, choose the programme they want to pursue, and read all the instructions carefully.

Ignou January Admission 2024: How to apply Here are the simple steps to apply for Ignou 2024 session registration Visit the Ignou official website, i.e., ignou.ac.in.

Check for the ignou admission 2024 link available on the home page and click on it.

A new page will appear on your screen, where applicants will get two links online and ODL.

Click on the link and fill in the essential details required.

Fill in the details in the application form and complete the payment.

After making the payment, click on the submit button.

Take a hard copy for reference.

Documents required for Ignou admission Here is the list of documents required at the time of admission: Photograph

Signature

Copy of educational qualification.

Copy of experience certificate (If any)

Copy of category certificate (If any) Registration fee is non-refundable Every applicant should know that the registration fee is non-refundable and charged along with the program fee for the first semester/year at the time of admission. The full fee will be refunded only before the confirmation of the registration and Rs 500 will be deducted within 15 days of confirmation of the admission and it will increase to Rs 1000 within 16 to 90 days of admission confirmation.



