Home / Education / News / IGNOU admission January 2024 session registration begins, check details

IGNOU admission January 2024 session registration begins, check details

Ignou begins the registration process for the January 2024 session. Applicants can apply for Ignou registration through the official website, ignou.ac.in. Check details below

Photo: http://www.ignou.ac.in/
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 2:25 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Indira Gandhi National Open University has started the registration process for the January 2024 session. Interested students can apply for online, ODL/Distance courses through the official website of Ignou at ignou.ac.in.

Students should apply on time to avoid any fines. The last date to apply for Ignou registration 2024 is January 31, 2024.

Applicants who apply for the first time need to create a new registration, submit all the necessary details, choose the programme they want to pursue, and read all the instructions carefully.

Ignou January Admission 2024: How to apply
Here are the simple steps to apply for Ignou 2024 session registration 
  • Visit the Ignou official website, i.e., ignou.ac.in.
  • Check for the ignou admission 2024 link available on the home page and click on it.
  • A new page will appear on your screen, where applicants will get two links online and ODL.
  • Click on the link and fill in the essential details required.
  • Fill out the application form and make the necessary payment.
  • Fill in the details in the application form and complete the payment.
  • After making the payment, click on the submit button.
  • Take a hard copy for reference.

ALSO READ: CAT 2023 Results: IIM Lucknow is expected to release results soon
 

Documents required for Ignou admission
Here is the list of documents required at the time of admission:
  • Photograph
  • Signature 
  • Copy of educational qualification.
  • Copy of experience certificate (If any)
  • Copy of category certificate (If any)

Registration fee is non-refundable
Every applicant should know that the registration fee is non-refundable and charged along with the program fee for the first semester/year at the time of admission. The full fee will be refunded only before the confirmation of the registration and Rs 500 will be deducted within 15 days of confirmation of the admission and it will increase to Rs 1000 within 16 to 90 days of admission confirmation.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

IGNOU launches PG Diploma in Environmental Studies, details inside

CTET January 2024: Registration process ends today, here's how to apply

CEED, UCEED 2024: Registration process to end today at official website

J&K UG Admissions 2023: Registration for undergraduate courses ends today

GATE 2024: Last date to apply for GATE registration with a late fee today

CAT 2023 Results: IIM Lucknow is expected to release results soon

CBSE class 10th, 12th date sheet released, here's how to check and download

MHA IB SA/MTS Admit Card 2023: All you need to know various staff position

K'taka SET registration 2023 window to reopen on Dec 18 at kea.kar.nic.in

UPSSSC UP PET Result 2023: Everything you need to know about result

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :IGNOUIGNOU admissionsAdmissions

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 2:25 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Cricket News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story