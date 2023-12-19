CAT 2023 Results: IIM Lucknow is expected to release results soon

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow, is expected to release the results of the Common Admission Test (CAT) in the final week of December. The CAT exam was conducted on November 26, 2023. Students who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website – iimcat.ac.in – by logging in.

CAT exam was conducted in three slots and at 375 test centres spread across 167 cities in India. Over 2.88 lakh students appeared for the CAT examination this year.

Although the official announcement mentions that a tentative date sheet could be released in January, it is also expected that the result could be declared in the last week of December. Candidates need to stay updated and keep checking the latest information available on the IIM CAT result 2023 page.

When and where to check the CAT result 2023?





ALSO READ: CLAT 2024: What are some alternative options to pursue a career in law? Candidates need to stay updated about the latest announcements as the CAT results may either be available in the last week of December or the first week of January on its official website, iimcat.ac.in.

How to check CAT result 2023?

Here are the steps to check CAT result 2023:

First, visit the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

On the home page, check for the CAT 2023 Result link and click on it.

After clicking on it, a new page will appear on your screen.

Enter your login credentials and click on the submit button.

After entering your details successfully, the result will appear on your screen.

You can download the result or take a printout for future reference.

What are the details mentioned on CAT result 2023?

Here are the details mentioned on CAT result 2023:

CAT 2023 registration number/user ID

Candidate’s name

Category

Gender

Date of birth

Date and time of examination

Candidate contact details and email ID

CAT scaled score (overall)

CAT score (section-wise)

CAT percentile score (section-wise)

CAT percentile score (overall)

Scorecard validity

Last Year's CAT result timeline

Last year, the CAT 2022 answer key was released on December 1 and the result was announced on December 21. This year, the authorities have released the provisional answer key on December 5, 2023. Hence, it is also expected that officials will announce the result in the last week of December.