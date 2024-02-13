JEE Main 2024 Session 1 results out, 23 students get 100 percentile

The JEE Main 2024 result has been released by NTA. The NTA JEE Main 2024 session 1 toppers have been additionally declared. 23 applicants have achieved a perfect 100 percentile in session 1 this year. Applicants wanting to get a seat in one of the IITs need to appear for the second level of admission test which is IIT JEE Advanced 2024.

IIT Madras will hold the IIT JEE Advanced test on May 26 and the JEE Advanced registrations will start on April 21. The registrations will be open till April 30. JEE Advanced 2024 results will be reported on June 9 and the JoSAA counselling for IIT, NIT, IIIT and CFTI admission will begin on June 10.

JEE Main 2024 Session 1 results: Insights 23 students have reached the 100 percentile this time, but there is no female candidate with a perfect score. Among state toppers, Dwija Dharmeshkumar Patel from Gujarat got the best position with a NTA score of 99.99. Telangana has the largest number of 100 percentilers (7), followed by Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan which have three 100 percentilers. Delhi and Haryana have 2 100 percentilers, and one each from Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Karnataka. This year, NTA held the first session of JEE Main 2024 from January 24 to February 1 in which out of the 12,21,615 students enrolling for JEE Main paper 1, as many as 11,70,036 students showed up.

To guarantee fairness in assessing JEE Main 2024 results, the National Testing Agency will utilize a cycle called normalisation. Since the test occurred over several days and sessions, this guarantees that applicants will confront comparable difficulty levels. The normalisation cycle guarantees that no student acquires an unreasonable benefit or hindrance. NTA will rank students in view of their percentile scores, calculated utilizing a predetermined formula.

NTA JEE Main Result 2024: How to view scores? Go to the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in. Press the JEE Mains Result 2024 link on the home page. Fill in the login details and press on submit.

Your scorecard will be showcased on the screen.

View the result and download the page.

Save a hard copy of the same.

JEE Mains Result 2024: Names of toppers (100 NTA score) • ROHAN SAI PABBA • PAREKH MEET VIKRAMBHAI • AMOGH AGRAWAL • SHIVANSH NAIR • THOTA SAI KARTHIK • GAJARE NILKRISHNA NIRMALKUMAR • AARAV BHATT • RISHI SHEKHER SHUKLA • SHAIK SURAJ

• MUKUNTH PRATHISH S

• MADHAV BANSAL

• ARYAN PRAKASH

• ISHAAN GUPTA

• AADITYA KUMAR

• DAKSHESH SANJAY MISHRA

• MUTHAVARAPU ANOOP

• HIMANSHU THALOR

• HUNDEKAR VIDITH

• VENKATA SAI TEJA MADINENI

• IPSIT MITTAL

• ANNAREDDY VENKATA TANISH REDDY

• SRIYASHAS MOHAN KALLURI

• TAVVA DINESH REDDY.

JEE Mains Result 2024: Exam locations The exam was also held in 21 cities outside India – Manama, Lagos/Abuja, Colombo, Jakarta, Moscow, Ottawa, Port Louis, Bangkok, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Kuwait City, Kuala Lumpur, and Washington D.C. The exam was also held in Abu Dhabi, Hong Kong, and Oslo cities for the first time. JEE Mains Result 2024: Reservation • Persons with Disability (PwD) – 5% seats in each GENERAL, GEN-EWS, OBCNCL, SC, and ST category seats. • Scheduled Caste (SC) – 15% of seats in every course. • Scheduled Tribe (ST) – 7.5% of seats in every course.

• Students with at least 40% impairment regardless of the disability type shall be eligible for the advantage of the PwD category.