JEE Mains Session 1 Result 2024 to be declared today, here is how to check

When was the JEE Mains Session 1 Exam 2024 conducted? The National Testing Agency conducted the JEE Main 2024 examination in two shifts on January 24, 27, 29, 30, 31 and February 1, 2024. The three-hour examination was held in online mode. However, the second session for JEE mains 2024 will take place from April 4, 2024, to April 15, 2024.
How to check the JEE Mains session 1 result 2024? Here are the steps to check JEE Mains session 1 result 2024:
- First, visit the official website, i.e., jeemain.nta.ac.in.
- On the home page, check for the JEE Mains session 1 result link and click on it.
- To access your result, you need to submit the application number, date of birth and security pin.
- Once you submit all your details successfully, your JEE Mains session 1 result 2024 will be displayed on your screen.
- You can also download your results for future reference.
What are the details mentioned in the JEE Mains result 2024?
- Candidate's Name
- Application number and roll number
- Parents' details
- State of eligibility
- Nationality
- Category/ PwD status
- JEE Mains score