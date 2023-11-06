JEE Main 2024 Syllabus: NTA revises syllabus, deletes some topics

The application process has been started by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024, which will be held in two sessions in January-February and April next year. The NTA has released the JEE Main syllabus for next year's exams, and some topics have been deleted from Maths, Physics, and Chemistry.

Along with the list of deleted topics, NTA has also released online application forms, and candidates who wish to apply for the JEE Main examination 2024 can apply through the official website jeemain.ntaonline.in and fill out the application form. The last date to submit the JEE main application form is November 30, 2023.

Students are advised to prepare for the examination according to the revised syllabus. The examination for the JEE Main 2024 will be held from January 24 to February 1, 2024. For the April session, the examination will take place from April 1 to April 15, 2024, at various exam centres across the country.

NTA consulted with all boards The Director General of NTA, Subodh Kumar Singh, told The Times of India that the agency had conducted consultations with all boards and after all these discussions the expert committee has prepared the syllabus.

Students look happy with the revised syllabus as it will give them more time to prepare for the remaining topics. The experts have advised the students to practise solving the previous years’ question papers to understand the difficulty level and exam pattern.

The NTA has made significant changes in the syllabus; many topics have been removed from Physics, chemistry and mathematics, and a few topics have also been added to Physics, you can check the revised syllabus below.

Check the latest updated syllabus here: https://www.nta.ac.in/Download/Notice/Notice_20231102100841.pdf