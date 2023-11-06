IIT Madras Zanzibar to be inaugurated today: All about this Africa Campus

The admission of students depends on screening exams and interviews led by a faculty board from IIT Madras. This admission method is not the same as JEE, and is displayed partially on early years of admission to the IITs.

All students go through a similar cycle for an admission confirmation by filling a detailed application form with information followed by their academic, screening test and interview.

The Zanzibar Campus also called IIT Madras at Zanzibar, Africa will offer two full-time academic courses. A two-year Master of Technology, and a four year-year Bachelor of Science (BS) degree; both in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, with a complete student admission of 50 to 70 undergraduates and 20 masters students from October this year. India is giving many scholarships to local students.



The courses are available to students of all nationalities, including Indians. Apart from a comprehensive curriculum that incorporates all parts of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, students will approach a few fascinating opportunities during their course of study.



These include study abroad/semester exchange with IITM's partner institutions in the UK and Australia, among different nations, internships with many prominent organisations and an opportunity to meet a portion of the course necessities at the IIT Madras campus in Chennai, India.